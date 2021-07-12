Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Students can jump-start their careers with offers available from Dassault Systèmes

By PR Editor
Design World Network
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDassault Systèmes announced the official availability1 of three student editions on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform tailored to help students prepare for their future careers. In a global economy where existing jobs are transforming and new job skills are emerging, students can experience the digital technologies used by industry, develop in-demand skills, and achieve industry-recognized certifications that distinguish their technical expertise.

www.designworldonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Economy#Dassault Syst Mes#Edu#Solidworks#Catia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
Related
Tucson, AZArizona Daily Wildcat

APME program offers head start for students pursuing careers in medicine

Banner University Medical Center — Tucson entrance. Banner hospital is in the background. Imagine being able to explore the vast array of interests and opportunities that college has to offer to your heart’s desire, but without the added stress and uncertainty of narrowing down those same interests toward a single subject. Does this sound too good to be true?
Career Development & Advicencsu.edu

Career Fair Prep for International Students

Fall is career fair season… are you ready? Learn how to prepare for a virtual career fair and how to present yourself to companies as an international student. Attend this virtual session and hear from professionals in the Career Development Center. Career Fair Prep for International Students. Thursday, September 2,...
Computerscisco.com

Starting My Software Engineering Career at Cisco

The time between graduation and starting your career comes packed with a variety of emotions: excitement, nervousness, and fear of the unknown. For me, however, I felt at ease – because I had already completed an eight-month placement at Cisco Galway and was offered a chance to return as a Software Engineer once I graduated.
SocietySun-Journal

Job Corps offers career training to youth

Job Corps is enrolling people aged 16-24 interested in free learning career training in areas such as automotive, welding, healthcare, electrical and culinary arts. Virtual and online learning options are available. People can earn their high school diploma or equivalency, as well as their driver’s license, at the same time.
Career Development & Advicemakeuseof.com

How to Start a Career in Motion Design

Are you a tech-savvy person who wants to solve problems using creativity and computer technology? By becoming a motion graphic designer, you can flaunt your creativity, all while working with other creative minds. The need for motion design is growing in the digital entertainment age. That's why it's the perfect...
BusinessDesign World Network

Renishaw and CCAT drive cutting-edge manufacturing and supply chain technologies

To assist manufacturers on their Industry 4.0 journey, global engineering technologies company, Renishaw, has partnered with the Connecticut Center for Advanced Technology (CCAT), USA. This applied technology demonstration and training center validates, demonstrates and assists with the adoption of leading-edge industrial technologies into the global manufacturing supply chain. The two organizations will assist businesses in executing new manufacturing strategies and accelerating the implementation of new digital technologies.
Computerswccftech.com

How to Hack from Beginner to Ethical Hacking Certification Course Bundle Is Up For A Huge Offer – Avail Now

The word hacking has a very negative connotation attached to it. However, that is not always the case. There is a field called Ethical Hacking, and right now, professionals from this field are very high in demand. Wccftech will help you learn more about this field, and we are offering a limited-time discount offer on the How to Hack from Beginner to Ethical Hacking Certification.
Aerospace & Defensetheredstonerocket.com

Aviation uses additive manufacturing in engine design

As the Army continues to modernize, improving Army aviation is one of its top priorities. One of the key supporting efforts is the development of a new turbine engine to provide next-generation power to the chosen Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft aircraft and the enduring Apache and Black Hawk fleets. Program...
Aerospace & DefenseDesign World Network

S. White Technologies rotary shafts activate thrust reverser actuation systems on Pratt & Whitney (IAE) V2500 turbofan engines

S.S. White Technologies, provider of flexible rotary shafts for the aerospace industry, is the supplier of flexible shafts that transmit power to activate the critical Collins Aerospace Thrust Reverser Actuation Systems (TRAS) on the Pratt & Whitney (IAE) V2500 turbofan engines that just passed 250 million flight hours of service.
TechnologyDesign World Network

The future network infrastructure is intelligent

Intelligent systems have become an increasingly common part of everyday life. Using a combination of wireless communications networks, Internet of Things (IoT) sensors and devices, automation, artificial intelligence (AI), edge and fog computing and various other cutting-edge technologies and frameworks, providers are enhancing and improving both their operations and services.
BusinessDesign World Network

Fabrisonic achieves IS0 9001:2015 certification

Fabrisonic LLC, a manufacturer specializing in metal 3D printing applications achieves ISO 9001:2015 certification, an internationally recognized quality standard. In deciding to pursue this standard, Fabrisonic aims to have a quality management system focused on the customer, continuous improvement, and risk-based thinking so that quality problems can be prevented. Fabrisonic is commercializing ultrasonic additive manufacturing (UAM), a 3D metal printing process that joins thin metal foils to produce a three-dimensional product.
ComputersDesign World Network

Online configuration tool helps speed power, data, and fiber optic implementations

Bulgin has introduced an intuitive online configurator. By using the Custom Cable Assembly Builder, it is possible to outline the fundamental design of a custom assembly and derive an initial visualization, prior to moving towards the sampling phase. Assembly concepts for power, data, and fiber optic implementations can be rapidly created and any adjustments required then subsequently made.
Economytctmagazine.com

Markforged launches aerospace-ready composite 3D printing materials

Markforged has announced the launch of aerospace-ready versions of its Onyx FR and Carbon FR 3D printing materials. Onyx FR-A and Carbon Fibre FR-A materials are undergoing qualification on Markforged’s X7 additive manufacturing platform at the National Center for Advanced Materials Performance (NCAMP), one of two bodies authorised by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to qualify materials for flight. Upon completion, Markforged will be the first to have a continuous fibre-reinforced additive manufacturing process qualified by NCAMP.
Businessroboticstomorrow.com

Microsoft’s M12 and Qualcomm Ventures – joined by Hitachi Ventures – co-lead Series C round for award-winning robotics company, inVia Robotics

Westlake Village, CA (July 28, 2021) -- inVia Robotics--the provider of next-generation warehouse automation solutions--has secured a $30 million Series C funding round from M12, Microsoft's venture fund, and Qualcomm Ventures LLC. The two firms are also joined by Hitachi Ventures (the strategic. Articles. corporate venture arm of Hitachi, Ltd.)...
Technologyphiladelphiaherald.com

Knowledge Lens launches Universal Data Diode

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bengaluru-based Industrial IoT technology trendsetter, Knowledge Lens today announced the launch of the 4th Generation of the iLens Data Diode. The iLens Data Diode provides 100% isolation between the Operational Technology (OT) and Information Technology (IT) and enables unidirectional data flow. With the...
Stillwater, OKmeridiantech.edu

Radiologic Technology Student’s Career STEMs from Time at Tech

Austin Short never imagined he’d have a career in imaging. When he was in high school, Short enrolled in the Biomedical Sciences program at Meridian Technology Center, anticipating the STEM program’s advanced math and science courses and academic rigor would prepare him for pharmacy school. And it did. Following graduation,...
Technologybatonrougenews.net

Knowledge Lens launches Universal Data Diode

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bengaluru-based Industrial IoT technology trendsetter, Knowledge Lens today announced the launch of the 4th Generation of the iLens Data Diode. The iLens Data Diode provides 100% isolation between the Operational Technology (OT) and Information Technology (IT) and enables unidirectional data flow. With the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy