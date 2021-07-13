Cancel
Internet

Google Meet Adds 60-Minute Limit For Free Video Calls

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle recently pulled the plug on no limits for free Google Meet video calls and instead put a 60-minute call limit into place. According to 9to5Google, Google Meet video calls with three or more people (without a subscription) are limited to one hour instead of unlimited video time. Video call participants receive a warning at 55 minutes that their meeting will end soon with the option of the host upgrading their Google account.

