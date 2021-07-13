Google Meet Adds 60-Minute Limit For Free Video Calls

If you’re sick of bumping up against TikTok’s 60-second time limit, we have some news you’ll love. The app recently announced it would be extending the video length limit to three minutes to make room for “richer storytelling and entertainment.” Users around the world have slowly gotten access to this feature over the last few weeks, and by the end of July, everyone should be able to upload, edit, and post three-minute videos. If you don’t see the three-minute option on your TikTok account just yet, try updating the app, or just wait another week or two until it’s available to everyone.