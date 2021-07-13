Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harvard, MA

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

By Samar Feghhi
Harvard Health
 14 days ago

Samar Feghhi is a Research Analyst at Equilar, Inc. This post is based on her Equilar memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Growth of Executive Pay by Lucian Bebchuk and Yaniv Grinstein; the book Pay without Performance: The Unfulfilled Promise of Executive Compensation, by Lucian Bebchuk and Jesse Fried; and Executive Compensation as an Agency Problem by Lucian Bebchuk and Jesse Fried.

corpgov.law.harvard.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Harvard, MA
Local
Massachusetts Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Compensation#Equilar Inc#Iss
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyInc.com

Harvard Business School Professor's 4 Great Leadership Lessons

If you rise to become CEO of an established company or you're brought in to turn one around, you face a raft of surprising leadership challenges:. Inability to trust some of your inherited team to tell you what you need to know,. Urgent need to replace some members of your...
EconomyHarvard Health

New OECD Corporate Governance Reports and the G20/OECD Principles of Corporate Governance

Mats Isaksson is Head of Corporate Governance and Corporate Finance Division and Daniel Blume and Kenta Fukami are Senior Policy Analysts at the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). This post is based on their OECD memorandum. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes Learning and the Disappearing Association between Governance and Returns by Lucian Bebchuk, Alma Cohen, and Charles C. Y. Wang (discussed on the Forum here); and What Matters in Corporate Governance? by Lucian Bebchuk, Alma Cohen, and Allen Ferrell.
MarketsNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why Some Investors Are Banking on a Bitcoin IRA Instead of Social Security

BitcoinIRA launched in May of 2016, offering investors the tax-advantage of an IRA, plus the return of a high-risk, high-reward alternative asset class. The company has more than 100,000 individual account holders, including clients as young as 18-years-old. For Matthew Roed, Social Security is looking a lot less promising than...
EconomyFinancial-Planning.com

Fidelity to vote against climate, diversity laggards next year

Fidelity warned companies it invests in that, if they don’t take sufficient action to combat climate change, the asset manager will vote against management at shareholder meetings beginning next year. The $787.1 billion investment firm announced new policies on climate change and gender diversity Monday that include requirements for portfolio...
EconomyLaw.com

Ex-Financial Regulators Jump to Morrison & Foerster, Carlton Fields

Morrison & Foerster and Carlton Fields have both added partners in Washington, D.C., with experience at regulatory agencies, as firms continue to add talent anticipating increased enforcement efforts at both the federal and state levels. Morrison & Foerster said Monday it has brought on board former Consumer Financial Protection Bureau...
Businesscorpmagazine.com

General Motors Names Omar Vargas VP and Head of Global Public Policy

DETROIT – General Motors named Omar Vargas as vice president and head of Global Public Policy, effective Aug. 1. Vargas was most recently senior vice president and chief Government Affairs officer for 3M Company. “Omar Vargas brings over 20 years of experience leading public policy teams and working collaboratively to...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Medallia, Inc.

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Medallia, Inc. ("Medallia" or the "Company") (MDLA) - Get Report in connection with the proposed acquisition of the Company by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company's shareholders will receive $34.00 per share in cash for each share of Medallia common stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $6.4 billion.
CollegesUS News and World Report

Q&A: Attending a Lower-Ranked Law School

Welcome to the latest installment of Law Admissions Q&A, a feature that provides law school admissions advice to readers who send in inquiries. If you have a question about law school admissions, email us for a chance to be featured in a future post. Hello. I recently graduated from university...
Economyaithority.com

Capital Group Joins the United Nations Global Compact

Capital Group, home of the American Funds and one of the world’s largest investment management firms, has joined the United Nations Global Compact initiative — a voluntary leadership platform for the development, implementation and disclosure of responsible business practices. The Compact is a call to companies globally to align their operations and strategies with ten universally accepted principles in the areas of human rights, labor, environment and anti-corruption, and to take action in support of the UN goals. These are embodied in its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which address many of the world’s most pressing needs and apply to all nations.
Washington StateMySanAntonio

Morrison & Foerster Adds Maria B. Earley as a Financial Services and FinTech Partner in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) July 26, 2021. Morrison & Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Maria B. Earley as a partner in its Financial Services and FinTech Groups in Washington, D.C. Ms. Earley joins Morrison & Foerster from another prominent international firm, where she served as financial services regulatory and enforcement partner and built the firm’s FinTech practice. Prior to working in private practice, Ms. Earley served for three years as a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) enforcement attorney, where she focused on issues related to consumer protection laws and emerging technology.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Purchased by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 101.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Educationprimenewsghana.com

Prof. Nana Aba Amfo appointed Acting Vice-Chancellor of University of Ghana

The Pro-Vice-Chancellor in charge of Academic and Students Affairs at the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, has been appointed to act as Vice-Chancellor of the institution effective August 1, 2021. This follows a decision of the University’s newly constituted Governing Council, chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Morrison & Foerster adds CFPB alum, fintech pro from Reed Smith

July 26 (Reuters) - Morrison & Foerster, continuing a trend of law firms bulking up their financial services and financial technology groups, has expanded its Washington, D.C., office with partner Maria Earley from Reed Smith. Earley is the eighth partner to join San Francisco-founded Morrison & Foerster in Washington this...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC Invests $297,000 in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA)

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RSVA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC owned 0.09% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 101.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksdecrypt.co

Goldman Sachs Files for DeFi ETF Tied to Public Companies

Goldman Sachs is a major traditional investment bank. It's filed for a DeFi fund that is like traditional ETFs. Investment bank Goldman Sachs has edged toward Ethereum and decentralized finance (DeFi) in recent months. According to a filing today with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), it's ready to offer...

Comments / 0

Community Policy