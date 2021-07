The Southwest Michigan Planning Commission is conducting a survey of residents in Berrien and Cass counties to study the community’s knowledge and level of concern with local water quality issues. The commission says it’s all part of the Storm Water Public Education Plan for southwest Michigan. The goal of the PEP is to educate the public about water quality issues and the measures that can be taken to reduce pollution. The land in Berrien and Cass counties is either within the lower St. Joseph watershed, the Galien watershed, or has drainage flowing directly into Lake Michigan. The planning commission says much of the polluted runoff starts at home due to everyday activities. Those who take the water quality survey can help the commission better understand how it could address such pollution. The survey takes about five minutes and can be found at LetsKeepItBlue.org.