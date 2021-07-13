The 'Heat Dome': What It Is and What Could Happen If We Continue to See More
This story written by Scott Jackson was published in the Moscow-Pullman Daily News on June 30. With the Northwest gripped in an unprecedented "heat dome," University of Idaho scientists say it is too early to tie the phenomenon to climate change, but summers with several days of temperatures above 100 degrees could be a sampling of what's to come if greenhouse gas emissions continue unabated. Read more.
