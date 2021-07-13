Cancel
Risk for Atherosclerotic CVD Increased With South Asian Ancestry

physiciansweekly.com
 14 days ago

MONDAY, July 12, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Individuals with South Asian ancestry have an increased risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease compared with those with European ancestry, according to a study published online July 12 in Circulation. Aniruddh P. Patel, M.D., from Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, and colleagues examined 8,124...

www.physiciansweekly.com

CancerPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

These 3 things may increase risk of colon cancer

In the United States, incidence rates of early-onset colorectal cancer have nearly doubled between 1992 and 2013, with most of this increase due to early-onset cancers of the rectum. Approximately 1 in 10 diagnoses of colorectal cancer in this country occurs in people under 50. In a recent study published...
Healthtctmd.com

ASCVD Risk in South Asians Far Exceeds Forecasts by Common Scores

The predicted 10-year risk of cardiovascular disease among participants in the UK Biobank study, calculated using internationally accepted tools, was nearly identical for people of South Asian and European ancestry, but actual event rates over a decade of follow-up reveal that South Asians, in fact, experienced nearly twice as many events.
HealthPosted by
EatThis

This Increases Your Dementia Risk Significantly, Warns CDC

Dementia can be frightening, as anyone who has seen Anthony Hopkins in The Father can see, and there are factors that increase your risk significantly. "Dementia is a term for a collection of symptoms of cognitive decline including disruptions in language, memory, attention, recognition, problem solving, and decision-making that interferes with daily activities," says the CDC. "What increases the risk for dementia?" Read on for 5 key factors so you can know if you're at risk—and to ensure your health is A-OK, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Healthdoctorslounge.com

Iron Deficiency May Increase Mortality, CV Risks in Nondialysis CKD

WEDNESDAY, July 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with nondialysis chronic kidney disease (CKD), with or without anemia, iron deficiency as reflected by a serum biomarker of iron stores is associated with an increased risk for all-cause mortality and major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE), according to a study published online July 8 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Excessive body fat can increase the risk of dementia

It's the global epidemic that affects two in every five adults, but as obesity continues to expand waistlines worldwide, researchers at the University of South Australia are warning that harmful body fat can also increase the risk of dementia and stroke. Examining grey brain matter of about 28,000 people, the...
Diseases & Treatmentsdoctorslounge.com

No Increase in Risk With Dapagliflozin in Patients With Stage 4 CKD

Last Updated: July 21, 2021. WEDNESDAY, July 21, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- For patients with stage 4 chronic kidney disease (CKD), a similar pattern of reduced kidney, cardiovascular, and mortality risks is seen with dapagliflozin versus placebo, with no evidence of increased risks, according to a study published online July 16 in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.
Diseases & Treatmentsphysiciansweekly.com

Links Between Genetic Risk, Glaucoma Prevalence Examined

FRIDAY, July 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Polygenic variants are associated with comparable risk for developing open-angle glaucoma as that associated with the most common single-gene pathogenic variant, according to a study published online July 15 in JAMA Ophthalmology. Owen M. Siggs, M.D., D.Phil., from Flinders University in Bedford Park,...
Diseases & Treatmentstechnologynetworks.com

Trouble Hearing Speech May Be Associated With Increased Risk of Dementia

Hearing impairment affects around 1.5 billion individuals worldwide (World Health Organization), and there is growing evidence that this could increase the risk of dementia. A major component of hearing impairment is difficulty hearing speech in noisy environments (speech-in-noise hearing impairment). This can have a large impact on the day-to-day functioning of affected individuals who can struggle to follow conversations or hear announcements in noisy environments. However, until now it was unclear whether difficulty hearing speech-in-noise was associated with developing dementia.
Public HealthFulton Sun

Reports: Diabetes increases risk from COVID-19

Studies show COVID-19 patients who have diabetes are more likely to have a worse prognosis than those who don’t, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. And they have an increased risk of death. Diabetes is more common among those with severe COVID-19, according to a DHSS...
California StatePosted by
AHA News

Meth-related heart failure hospitalizations – and costs – soar in California

Hospitalizations for methamphetamine-related heart failure – and the cost of treating these problems – skyrocketed in California during a decade, a new study shows. Published this week in the American Heart Association journal Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes, the study found the hospitalization rate from methamphetamine-related heart failure climbed 585% from 2008 to 2018. And hospitalization costs soared even higher, by 840%. Most of these cases occurred in adults younger than 65, spurring researchers to call for an urgent public health response.
ScienceNature.com

The association of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and statin use with inflammation and treatment outcomes in tuberculosis

Tuberculosis (TB) and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) have a close epidemiological and pathogenetic overlap. Thus, it becomes essential to understand the relationship between ASCVD and TB outcomes. From our retrospective cohort on drug-susceptible TB patients at the National Taiwan University Hospital, we assessed the association of pre-existing ASCVD (coronary artery disease (CAD) and atherothrombotic stroke (ATS)) with 9-month all-cause and infection-related mortality and the extent of mediation by systemic inflammatory markers. We determined the effect of pre-existing ASCVD on 2-month sputum microbiological status. Among ASCVD patients, we assessed the association of statin use on mortality. Nine-month all-cause mortality was higher in CAD patients with prior acute myocardial infarction (CAD+AMI+) (adjusted HR 2.01, 95%CI 1.38–3.00) and ATS patients (aHR 2.79, 95%CI 1.92–4.07) and similarly, for infection-related mortality was higher in CAD+AMI+ (aHR 1.95, 95%CI 1.17–3.24) and ATS (aHR 2.04, 95%CI 1.19–3.46) after adjusting for confounding factors. Pre-existing CAD (AMI- or AMI+) or ATS did not change sputum culture conversion or sputum smear AFB positivity at 2 months. The CAD+AMI+ group had significantly higher levels of CRP at TB diagnosis in the multivariable linear regression analysis (Adjusted B(SE) 1.24(0.62)). CRP mediated 66% (P = 0.048) and 25% (P = 0.033) of the association all-cause mortality with CAD+AMI− and CAD+AMI+, respectively. In summary, patients with ASCVD have higher hazards of 9-month all-cause and infection-related mortality, with elevated serum inflammation mediating one to three-quarters of this association when adjusted for confounders. Statin use was associated with lower all-cause mortality among patients with ASCVD.
Davenport, IAKWQC

Untreated hearing loss increases risk of cognitive decline

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Taylor Parker, Concept by Iowa Hearing, addresses the latest research on why untreated hearing loss is strongly associated with an increased risk of the development of cognitive decline and dementia. Mild untreated hearing loss doubles the risk of dementia, moderate hearing impairment is threefold the risk, and severe hearing loss without correction can correlate into a five-times greater chance of cognitive problems. But the good news is---when hearing deficits are treated with hearing aids, cognitive function can be boosted by 50% within one year.
Food & DrinksMedscape News

Coffee Not Linked to Increased Arrhythmia Risk in New Study

Habitual coffee drinking was not associated with a heightened risk of cardiac arrhythmias in a study of more than 300,000 people. In fact, an adjusted analysis found that "each additional cup of coffee intake was associated with a 3% lower risk of incident arrhythmia," Eun-jeong Kim, MD, of the division of cardiology at the University of California, San Francisco, and colleagues reported in JAMA Internal Medicine.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
AHA News

Severe sleep apnea could damage key blood vessels

Severe sleep apnea is associated with major changes in key arteries and could speed up vascular aging, according to new research. The study published Monday in the Journal of the American Heart Association sought to shed new light on the link between obstructive sleep apnea and "accelerated vascular aging," a thickening or stiffening in some blood vessels that causes changes in their function and structure.
Public Healthphysiciansweekly.com

Risk Factors ID’d for Severe COVID-19 With Sickle Cell Disease

WEDNESDAY, July 14, 2021 (HealthDay News) — A history of severe pain episodes and coexisting organ conditions may increase the risk for severe COVID-19 illness and hospitalization in individuals living with sickle cell disease (SCD), according to a study published online July 1 in Blood Advances. Lana Mucalo, M.D., from...
Fitnesshealio.com

Obesity links to increased risk for Crohn’s disease

Obesity correlated with an increased risk for older-age onset Crohn’s disease but not ulcerative colitis, according to research published in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology. “As a major environmental factor in the development of autoimmune diseases, obesity may contribute substantially to the etiopathogenesis of inflammatory bowel disease, particularly in those with...

