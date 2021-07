Even though the 2021 MLB Draft just concluded, the Arizona Diamondbacks have all but secured a Top 2 selection for the 2022 MLB Draft. The only team that’s within 10 losses of Arizona’s 26-66 record is the Baltimore Orioles at 28-61. Both teams play in a division that will likely send three teams to the playoffs this season, so there will be plenty of losses to be had between the two teams. Given how poorly the Diamondbacks have played and how bad the current roster is constructed, it’s pretty clear this team will win no more than 50 games this year.