Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Robert Downey Jr: Why he is investing in quiet flying car tech

BBC
 13 days ago

Sometimes it's hard to separate Robert Downey Jr from his famous Avengers character, Tony Stark. In the films (and comics) Stark is a rich inventor and technology genius. In real life, not only has Downey Jr assembled an organisation than plans to use robots to tackle climate change, the group, called the Footprint Coalition, is also helping to pay for flying car technology.

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Downey Jr
Person
Mark Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Noise Pollution#Flying Car#Avengers#The Footprint Coalition#Bloomberg#Aero
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
NASA
News Break
Cars
Related
TV & Videosepicstream.com

Robert Downey Jr.'s DC Series Beats Loki's Streaming Numbers

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Robert Downey Jr. has always been considered by fans as the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he's been the flag-bearer of the franchise for well over a decade. Naturally, people would think that the Marvel blood will forever run in his veins even after he exited the MCU following Avengers: Endgame.
Celebritieswfav951.com

Industry News: Gigi Hadid, Antonio Banderas, Robert Downey Jr. + More!

GIGI HADID REPLACES CHRISSY TEIGEN IN 'NEVER HAVE I EVER': Gigi Hadid has replaced Chrissy Teigen as the narrator for Paxton’s inner voice for season two of Never Have I Ever. People reports that Teigen, who was originally set to voice the episode, decided to leave the show in June following the news that she had bullied Courtney Stodden online.
MoviesIGN

Robert Downey Jr. to Star in Spy Series By the Oldboy Director

Robert Downey Jr. is set to co-star in a TV adaptation of The Sympathizer for HBO and A24, with Oldboy director Park Chan-wook serving as director. This news comes by way of Deadline, which reports that HBO has ordered the A24 drama series adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Sympathizer, written by Viet Thanh Nguyen. Downey Jr. will co-star alongside the show's lead that has yet to be found.
TV & VideosVulture

Robert Downey Jr. to Pivot From Hero to Villain in HBO The Sympathizer Series

After closing his chapter as one of the most prominent heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Iron Man in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr. is giving the villain life a try. Deadline reported that the actor is joining an HBO series adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer-winning historical spy novel The Sympathizer, in which he’s set to star as multiple villain characters. The story will focus on an as-yet-uncast French and Vietnamese spy for North Vietnam at the end of the Vietnam War who follows a South Vietnamese community to the U.S. afterward. Downey Jr.’s roles in his first full television series will reportedly include a California politician, a CIA agent, and a movie director. The series will be an A24 production, with Don McKellar, Tony-winning playwright of The Drowsy Chaperone, serving as co-showrunner alongside The Handmaiden director Park Chan-wook, who is also set to direct the series. When news of the series, and Park’s involvement, was announced in April, Nguyen tweeted that Park’s 2003 thriller Oldboy “was a big influence” on the novel, his debut.
CelebritiesPopculture

Robert Downey Jr. Unfollows 'Avengers' Co-Stars and Marvel Fans Are Freaking Out

Avengers fans are in an uproar amid rumors that Robert Downey Jr. unfollowed all of his former co-stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Instagram. Downey Jr. played Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man for over a decade in the superhero film franchise, though he departed after Avengers: Endgame. If he did unfollow Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and all the others, it's unclear why.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Robert Downey Jr signs for HBO’s adaptation of The Sympathizer after exiting MCU

Robert Downey Jr is set to produce and star in HBO’s adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Sympathizer. The show will be the 56-year-old’s first-ever TV project and also his first on-screen project since his final appearance as Tony Stark aka Iron Man in 2019’s Avenger: Endgame.According to Deadline, he is set to play multiple supporting roles of the American establishment, including an up-and-coming Orange County congressman, a CIA agent, and a Hollywood film director in the new show. In addition to being compared to the works of Kafka, Orwell, and le Carré, the novel is...
MoviesMovieWeb

Tony Stark Was in an Early Black Widow Draft, Here's Why Robert Downey Jr. Didn't Cameo

After a long wait, Marvel's long overdue Black Widow is finally out in theaters and streaming on Disney+. But some fans were left disappointed when Tony Stark didn't show up in the film. Stemming from unconfirmed reports, the Tony Stark cameo rumor had been circulating on the web since 2019. There had been a lot of talk about the rumor lately, but ultimately, it turned out to be false and Black Widow features only one Avenger. Although, Tony Stark is mentioned in passing. In an interview with ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, Black Widow writer Eric Pearson revealed that an early version of the script did include a Tony Stark appearance. Here is what Pearson said.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Black Widow was originally going to feature a Robert Downey Jr. cameo

Given the events of the past year, it feels like an eternity ago when Marvel Studios’ Black Widow launched its first promotional campaign, but if you were paying attention back in 2019 you may recall a report circulating which suggested that Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark would be making a cameo appearance in the film, potentially via unused Captain America: Civil War footage.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

Robert Downey Jr. teases his post-MCU plans

Robert Downey Jr’s first post-Marvel Cinematic Universe film, Dolittle, might have been a box office flop but that doesn’t mean bigger and better things aren’t round the corner for the Iron Man star. In a recent interview with LinkedIn’s Daniel Roth Downey discussed upcoming plans and adjusting to “the new normal” in a post -Covid-19 world.
TV & Videos/Film

‘The Sympathizer’ Will Star Some Guy Named Robert Downey Jr., Will Be Produced by Some Places Called HBO and A24

After brushing up on his sleuthing skills a couple times as the legendary detective Sherlock Holmes, saving the world on several occasions in a fancy iron suit, and ultimately finding himself on the wrong end of a CGI dragon, few would have blamed superstar Robert Downey Jr. for maybe stepping away from the spotlight to enjoy a well-deserved break from the grind. Not so fast. The prolific actor has lined up his next project along with some suitably major players, which will feature his big jump into the world of television.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Black Widow Writer On Those Rumors Robert Downey Jr. Was Going To Appear

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Black Widow set the pace for Marvel movies to come after a successful opening weekend. But before the film arrived, the internet was running wild with rumors of Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU fold. The thought of Downey Jr. and Scarlett Johansson sharing the screen again created excitement amongst Marvel fans. But those rumors turned out to be untrue once the film arrived. Years after the rumors began, Black Widow's writer spoke on those pesky RDJ rumors popping up in the Marvel film.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Robert Downey Jr to star in spectacular new series

Actor Robert Downey Jr continues his film career outside of Marvel Studios and already has a new series. In 2019 Robert Downey Jr said goodbye to Marvel Studios after his character, Iron Man / Tony Stark, sacrificed himself so that the heroes could defeat Thanos. Now he will make a new HBO series and it promises to be something shocking.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

60 Million Netflix Users Watched Robert Downey Jr.’s New Show In Its First Month

Ever since the eight-episode first season dropped on June 4th, fans have been waiting with bated breath to discover if DC Comics adaptation Sweet Tooth – which was produced by Robert Downey Jr. – would be getting renewed for another run of whimsical adventures. While we’re still on tenterhooks about the future of Gus and Jep, it’s looking more likely than ever after Netflix revealed the impressive viewership numbers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy