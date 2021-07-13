Cancel
Shell proposes large-scale CCS facility in Alberta

hydrocarbonprocessing.com
 14 days ago

Shell announced a proposal to build a large-scale carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at its Scotford Complex near Edmonton. This would be a key step in transforming Scotford into one of five energy and chemicals parks for Shell around the world, providing customers with lower-carbon fuels and products into the future, such as hydrogen.

www.hydrocarbonprocessing.com

