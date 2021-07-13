Cancel
The Buckle (BKE) Reports June 2021 Net Sales

 14 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) announced today that total net sales for the 5-week fiscal month ended July 3, 2021 increased 17.8 percent to $111.7 million from net sales of $94.8 million for the prior year 5-week fiscal month ended July 4, 2020. Compared to the same 5-week period in fiscal 2019, net sales increased 49.3 percent from net sales of $74.8 million for the 5-week fiscal month ended July 6, 2019.

