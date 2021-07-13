The Buckle (BKE) Reports June 2021 Net Sales

Wall Street analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will announce $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Prologis reported sales of $980.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.