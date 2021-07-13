Riot Blockchain (RIOT) Announces June Production and Operations Updates

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / OPTEC International, Inc. (OTC PINK:OPTI):. Following the recent mining disruption in Miami, Bitcoin Mining Firm, Solteir and its Co-founders Jesse Fastenberg and Andrew Insignares have officially announced their renewable energy mining partnership with OPTEC International. The pilot program will use OPTEC's Solar Paneled Generators to mine Bitcoin at Solteir's current mining facility in Bradford County, Pennsylvania and is expected to start by early Fall, 2021. Following the inaugural program, the two companies expect to move solar mining operations to Carlsbad into one of OPTEC's secured warehouse and distribution facilities, where they plan to scale the operations exponentially. OPTEC will be the sole provider of solar powered products to Solteir.