Amarillo, TX

No Guests At AMA-CON Point To A Bigger Problem for Amarillo

By Michael Rivera
NewsTalk 940 AM
NewsTalk 940 AM
 17 days ago
AMA-CON is right around the corner and from the looks of it, a pretty good convention is in store for folks going this year. One thing that is noticeable this year is the lack of a major celebrity guest or even minor guests. While it's not nessicarily going to ruin the event for me it does point to a problem here in the bomb city. Our lack of Vaccine compliance is starting to cause folks to second guess a visit to Amarillo and the Panhandle region.

NewsTalk 940 AM

NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM - News. Money. Sports. Home of the Amarillo Sod Poodles.

Texas StatePosted by
NewsTalk 940 AM

Movies and Shows Based in Texas That Are Nothing Like Texas

Here in El Paso we've had a bunch of things "based" in El Paso. There's a scene from The Punisher and also Sicario. There was also The Bridge, a whole show based in El Paso. Some folks over on Reddit were taking a look at other movies and TV shows that are based in Texas and judging whether or not it actually looks like that area.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo Shoppers, Tax Free Weekend is Right Around The Corner

It's funny how time just kinda creeps up on you. If you happen to have littles then you know that back to school is right around the corner. Let's face it school supplies aren't cheap. It seems like the supply list gets bigger every year. and it's not just pencils and notebooks, but hand sanitizer, headphones, kleenex and other interesting things that make the list. Honestly it's not the teacher trying to rob you blind, it the fact that schools may not supply these items.
Amarillo, TXPosted by
NewsTalk 940 AM

Amarillo COVID Lockdown? Might Start Grabbing These Things Now

So here we are. COVID-19 cases on the rise in Amarillo, all the way to the point where they've actually updated the color chart moving us to orange. In case you don't remember what that orange level is, and it's ok because it's been awhile, this is the level where we're supposed to be putting limits on social gatherings, stay within the community and limit how much you travel and places you visit within the city.
Public HealthPosted by
NewsTalk 940 AM

Abbott Will Not Issue Another Mask Mandate

In a recent interview with KRPC 2 in Houston to address the rising number of COVID cases in Texas. His response: 'I will not impose another mask mandate.' Abbott goes on to tell KPRC that “The medical component, as we all know, is that one of the things that dramatically reduces, if not eliminates, the possibility of getting COVID or even getting the Delta variant of COVID is getting a vaccine,” Abbott said. Abbott also spoke about the kids returning to school. Although his remarks were brief they were strong:

