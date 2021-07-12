No Guests At AMA-CON Point To A Bigger Problem for Amarillo

In a recent interview with KRPC 2 in Houston to address the rising number of COVID cases in Texas. His response: 'I will not impose another mask mandate.' Abbott goes on to tell KPRC that “The medical component, as we all know, is that one of the things that dramatically reduces, if not eliminates, the possibility of getting COVID or even getting the Delta variant of COVID is getting a vaccine,” Abbott said. Abbott also spoke about the kids returning to school. Although his remarks were brief they were strong: