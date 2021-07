It seems this weekend there has been some talk about the Delta variant nationwide, more and more concerns are starting to pop up and even cities like L.A. are starting to reinstate their mask mandates. I'm not saying that's happening here. There's no evidence from Amarillo Public Health that this is even on the radar. There's no shortage of press saying that the Panhandle and the South Plains aren't exactly doing great on getting COVID-19 vaccines into arms. Even here locally it has affected at least one event so far. Luckily we haven't seen a spike in cases yet but that's never a sure thing.