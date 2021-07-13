Middletown Arts Center presents The July MAC Music Café Showcase on July 25

Back in 2017, The Pocket Gods wrote a song about what they saw as the impending billionaire's space race with the likes of Musk and Branson jetting off to Mars and leaving the rest of the Earth to suffer in a dying planet caused by extreme climate change. The song, "The Rich Go Off To Space," is the new single by the cult indie band who will play their first show in 18 months on July 29th at the 100 Club venue in London.