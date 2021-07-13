Cancel
Middletown, NJ

Middletown Arts Center presents The July MAC Music Café Showcase on July 25

New Jersey Stage
New Jersey Stage
 14 days ago
(MIDDLETOWN, NJ) -- The Middletown Arts Center presents the MAC Music Café | Outdoor Edition, an afternoon of live music performed by top-notch musicians, on Sunday, July 25th from 4:00pm-6:00pm. The singer-songwriters showcase features local talent Shotgun Bill Anania, Jim Crawford, Audra Mariel and Fire in the Garden. The concert will take place outdoors, on the MAC’s tented patio. Please check their website for weather-related changes. All safety guidelines will be followed. The event is free with a suggested donation of $5.

