Haldor Topsoe to build catalyst plant to meet increasing demand for refining catalysts
Haldor Topsoe will build a 15,000-tpy hydroprocessing catalyst plant at the company’s existing Bayport production site in Pasadena, Harris County, Texas. The plant will increase production capacity of Topsoe’s TK catalyst family to meet increasing demand, both in traditional refining and for use with Topsoe’s HydroFlex™ technology for production of renewable diesel and jet fuel. The plant is expected to be fully operational in the first half of 2023.www.hydrocarbonprocessing.com
