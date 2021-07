Well, it was bound to happen. After three months of soccer, the Sounders finally lost a match. This team, which had fought through adverse conditions all year, was eventually toppled from the undefeated ranks after suffering a choppy, 1-0 loss away to Minnesota. Without seven starters and a handful of other first teamers due to injuries and international callups, Seattle was unable to hold on, conceding late and failing to finish any of their own chances. This squad nearly earned a road point against a full-strength MLS team, and while it was disappointing to leave a game without points, the depth and quality of the entire roster is still displaying amazingly well.