Don't get me wrong, I am all about supporting local where ever I can and for the most part getting things here in Amarillo isn't too difficult. When it comes to mass quantity you need a warehouse club. and I know sometimes it's cheaper to not buy some items in bulk but I got a growing family and sometimes you just need to. We got Sam's club but you just want options right? So what's the deal here? What's the hold up? Why can't we have Costco?