NOD2: A new understanding of a molecule holds promise for children with Blau syndrome
New research shows disease-causing mutation doesn’t incite inflammation — it fails to prevent inflammation. Arthritis, papular skin rashes and uveitis characterize the pediatric disease Blau syndrome. Before they reach kindergarten, children with this degenerative inflammatory condition experience impaired mobility, irreversible eye damage and vision loss. Blau is caused by a mutation in the gene NOD2, which is also associated with other inflammatory diseases, including Crohn’s disease. Exactly how the NOD2 variant causes Blau syndrome remains unknown.blogs.ohsu.edu
