Nick Reed PODCAST: 07.13 – CoxHealth CEO Making National News

By Sarah Myers
ksgf.com
 14 days ago

Hour 3 – Happy Tuesday morning! Nick Reed talks about a variety of topics in the news, including:. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army said that it forced a U.S. warship out of the South China Sea. Many sailors say that Navy leaders are failing to prepare for war. CoxHealth CEO...

www.ksgf.com

NFLksgf.com

Nick Reed’s Must Read Headlines – 07.13.21

The Washington football team is trying to come up with a new name… They scratched the name “Warriors” because it’s “too close” to the name Redskins, and it may be deemed racist. What?. Washington Football Team Rules Out Warriors as Next Mascot (Newsmax) The new Washington Football Team nickname? Not...
PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

Buttigieg, husband Chasten mocked for complaining about $4,500 rent in DC

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is getting roasted on social media after his husband complained about rent prices in Washington, D.C., claiming they couldn’t afford anything bigger than a one-bedroom apartment. In an interview with The Washington Post, Buttigieg's husband, Chasten Buttigieg, said their new Eastern Market digs are a...
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

On This Day: Truman orders desegregation of military

July 26 (UPI) -- On this date in history:. In 1775, Congress establishes the U.S. postal system. In 1847, Liberia became a republic and Africa's first sovereign, black-ruled democratic nation. In 1908, the FBI was born as the Bureau of Investigation, or BOI, when a group of newly hired investigators...
Headlight News Podcast

Headlight News Podcast

TheDetroitBureau.com’s Headlight News offers a look at the past week’s top automotive news stories, as well as what’s coming up in the week ahead. Check out the week’s top story and our latest review…along with a dive into the past with this week in automotive history.
Businessbeckershospitalreview.com

CoxHealth, CEO sued over tweets related to 'COVID' promo code

A Missouri woman is suing CoxHealth and its president and CEO, Steven Edwards, over his tweets and its 'COVID' promo code, which gave uninsured patients complimentary telehealth visits, according to a July 11 report by the Springfield News-Leader. Samantha Cherry took her youngest son to the Springfield, Mo.-based health system...
Springfield, MObeckershospitalreview.com

CoxHealth CEO not afraid of losing his job over controversial tweets

Springfield, Mo.-based CoxHealth CEO Steven Edwards has been at the center of several viral tweets over the COVID-19 pandemic. Here, he discussed with Becker's the motivations behind those tweets, the responses to his tweets within hospital walls and the responsibility of being a CEO activist. In a July 1 tweet,...
The Sum of Us by Heather McGhee

The Sum of Us by Heather McGhee

Is a wide-ranging and unpolished portrait of how racism costs everyone - rich and poor, white and black, young and old. Heather McGhee reviews American history with the lens of the zero-sum concept: where one person's gain would be another's loss. In this sense, White people's gain and Black people's loss. However, McGhee systematically unpacks our shared history of policies, laws, and daily lives to find equivalent loss on all sides - meaning White people are losing out just as much as Black people, even though these policies are covertly directed at Black Americans. I strongly urge readers to listen to the audiobook. The book is dense and thought-provoking, yet I found the audio to be like listening to a professor. Like someone was laying out all the details before me. Highly recommended to all readers.
Aerospace & Defensedefense.gov

Statement by Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III on the Recent Confirmation of Frank Kendall III as the 26th Secretary of the Air Force

“As America’s 26th Secretary of the Air Force, Frank Kendall III’s decades of expertise and impact in service to our national security and defense make him an unmatched asset for the challenges we face today. Throughout his career, Frank has led the Department’s acquisition efforts to equip our warfighters with the latest capabilities and cutting-edge weaponry for the battlefield, educated our next generation of leaders at West Point, and served as a human rights lawyer. And as a former active duty soldier, Frank understands firsthand the commitment and sacrifice our troops give day in and day out.
Mexico, MOMexico Ledger

10 questions with...Don Shire and Laura White Erdel

Don Shire and Laura White Erdel share several things in common. Both are former journalists, they worked for The Ledger -- Shire for 17 years -- and they are authors. The two collaborated on the popular Mexico, Missouri in the Making of the American Empire 1941-1945. It’s Shire’s third book on the city and Erdel’s first, although she has plenty to contribute.
Nixa, MOksgf.com

Nick Reed PODCAST: 07.14 – Politics with Dee Wampler

Local attorney Dee Wampler joins Nick Reed this hour. Here’s what they cover:. The gypsy moth’s name has been scrapped because scientists say the name is an ethnic slur considered offensive by some Romani people. Nixa citizens are now allowed to have chickens on their property within the city. A...
Missouri Stateksgf.com

Nick Reed PODCAST: 07.14 – MO Gas Tax

Nick Reed talks about a variety of topics in the news, including:. The Texas Senate passed a voter integrity bill while 51 Texas Democrat House members and eight Texas Democrat Senate members fled the state to subvert democracy. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed into law the state’s first gasoline...

