The Climate is Changing Fast. Infrastructure Should Too

Hurricane Sandy, which washed over the northeast United States in 2012, was made more damaging by climate change, according to a study released this spring. The paper, published in the journal Nature Communications in May, says the $60 billion storm was made more damaging by rising seas that pushed floodwaters further than they would have travelled otherwise. The storm was roughly $8 billion more expensive and affected 71,000 more people than it would have without the effects of higher oceans, the authors wrote.