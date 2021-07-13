Cancel
Environment

The Climate is Changing Fast. Infrastructure Should Too

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom Fast Company: Extreme weather events reveal, with unsettling frequency, just how precarious our urban infrastructure is. In Portland, a recent heat wave made the city so hot that wiring on its streetcar system melted, bringing lines to a halt. In Texas, atypically cold winter storms in February overwhelmed the power grid and left millions without heat. The big infrastructure systems that undergird our daily lives and provide literally life-giving services like warmth, shelter and water can suddenly turn unreliable.

EnvironmentThe Post and Courier

Researchers show Hurricane Sandy damage was made worse by climate change

Hurricane Sandy, which washed over the northeast United States in 2012, was made more damaging by climate change, according to a study released this spring. The paper, published in the journal Nature Communications in May, says the $60 billion storm was made more damaging by rising seas that pushed floodwaters further than they would have travelled otherwise. The storm was roughly $8 billion more expensive and affected 71,000 more people than it would have without the effects of higher oceans, the authors wrote.
WildlifeWWLP 22News

Cyanobacteria blooms and climate change

“I think with climate change we could see increases in Cyanobacteria blooms in Lake Champlain” said Kristine Stepenuck, a professor at University of Vermont. Cyanobacteria, also knows as blue-green algae are naturally found in fresh water across the United States. Cyanobacteria can multiply quickly and form dense populations knows as blooms, especially during warm days when water temperatures climb.
EnvironmentOmaha.com

Midlands Voices: Environmental Trust should include climate change as part of tis focus

Dear board members of the Nebraska Environmental Trust:. Last fall you convened a series of public roundtable discussions to get input on your current funding categories, additional ideas for programs and other guidance and concerns. Many of the 134 participants noted that climate change is a critical problem impacting all five of the categories you are mandated by law to consider for funding: 1) habitat, 2) surface and groundwater, 3) waste management, 4) air quality, and 5) soil management.
EnvironmentInternational Business Times

Record-shattering Heatwaves Caused By Pace Of Warming: Study

Heatwaves that obliterate temperature records as in western Canada last month and Siberia last year are caused by the rapid pace, rather than the amount, of global warming, researchers said Monday. The findings, reported in Nature Climate Change, suggest that humanity is likely to see a lot more deadly scorchers...

