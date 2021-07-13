NY Real Estate Giant Plans $59M Renovation of St. Louis Apartments
From St. Louis Business Journal: A New York real estate firm plans to purchase and renovate a 242-unit apartment complex in St. Louis’ Central West End. A subsidiary of The Related Cos. LP will look to begin the $59 million renovation of Park Place Apartments, which could take 12 to 15 months, in September or October, after a recapitalization of the property, at 4399 Forest Park Ave., has closed, said Zack Simmons, senior vice president at Related.www.constructforstl.org
