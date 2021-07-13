Finger sweat can power wearable medical sensors 24 hours a day

The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier battery-powered face mask operates similarly to the company’s home air purifier products by using two H13 HEPA filters. This design supplies you with fresh, clean air—whether you’re indoors or outdoors. The LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier also features dual fans and a patented respiratory sensor to filter out unclean air. Additionally, it detects the volume of your breath and adjusts the fan’s speed accordingly. In particular, the fans will automatically increase to assist with air intake. Or, they’ll reduce the resistance when exhaling to make breathing effortless. Most impressively, the UV-LED lights kill harmful germs to keep you healthy. It’s ergonomically designed and comes with a smaller and lighter motor, as well as built-in microphones and speakers that amplify the wearer’s voice. In fact, the new VoiceON technology automatically recognizes when users are talking and amplifies their voice through the built-in speaker.