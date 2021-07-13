Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Police Scotland launches formal investigation into SNP’s use of donations

By Adam Forrest
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sWXSH_0avXVvl500

Police Scotland have opened a formal investigation into the SNP ’s finances after complaints were made around the use of donations to Nicola Sturgeon ’s party.

It follows allegations that £600,000 raised for campaigning towards Scottish independence was diverted elsewhere.

Scotland’s first minister has consistently denied any money has gone missing – saying the SNP’s finances have been independently audited.

Two SNP MPs quit the ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) in May, citing a lack of transparency from the party.

On Tuesday, a Police Scotland spokeswoman said the national force had received seven complaints “in relation to donations that were made to the Scottish National Party”.

She added: “After assessment and consultation with the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, we will now carry out an investigation ... Anyone who has any information which may assist with this investigation is asked to contact police.”

Police did not say exactly which donations the investigation relates to. In May, SNP MPs Douglas Chapman and Joanna Cherry resigned from the party’s executive committee.

Mr Chapman had been the SNP’s national treasurer and said he had not been given enough information to do his job “despite having a resounding mandate from members to introduce more transparency into the party’s finances”.

In June, Ms Sturgeon told STV News: “I’m not concerned about the party’s finances. The finances of the SNP are independently audited ... so there’s full scrutiny around that.”

She added: “Money hasn’t gone missing ... We don’t hold separate accounts, we’re under no legal requirement to do that, our accounts are managed on a cash-flow basis.

“But every penny we raise to support the campaign for independence will be spent on the campaign for independence.”

An SNP spokesman said: “We will cooperate fully with any investigation.”

Scottish Tory MSP Stephen Kerr responded: “The SNP have failed to be fully transparent over this funding for months.

“The public to deserve to know the truth. It is only right that Police Scotland are stepping up their investigations, having received numerous complaints.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Ms Sturgeon said the requirement to wear face coverings in public places will remain in Scotland, despite Boris Johnson’s decision to end a legal requirement to do so in England on 19 July.

The first minister said all of Scotland would move to Level 0 of lockdown measures from the start of next week – but with some “modifications” to original plans.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

188K+
Followers
91K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicola Sturgeon
Person
Joanna Cherry
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Scotland#Snp#Uk#Snp#Scottish#Nec#The Crown Office#Procurator Fiscal Service#Stv News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

Police open investigation after complaints around SNP donations

Police Scotland have opened an investigation after complaints were made around donations to the SNP. It follows allegations that £600,000 raised for campaigning towards Scottish independence was diverted elsewhere. Nicola Sturgeon has previously denied any money has gone missing, saying the party’s finances have been independently audited. Two SNP MPs...
PoliticsBBC

Willie Rennie to stand down as Scottish Lib Dem leader

Willie Rennie is to step down as leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats after 10 years in the job, saying it is time for fresh leadership. The North East Fife MSP has led the party through eleven election and referendum campaigns since 2011. However they were reduced to just four...
EconomyTelegraph

Government stokes SNP row with direct plan for Scotland's freeports

UK ministers are preparing to sideline the SNP and unilaterally establish freeports in Scotland, in a move which will provoke a furious constitutional row between London and Edinburgh. Whitehall officials are drawing up plans to invite direct bids from Scottish port authorities to become freeports, which will receive significant tax...
PoliticsTelegraph

The SNP's attack on Ruth Davidson lays bare its nasty cynicism

Independence as a political philosophy is still a divisive topic in Scotland. The SNP, despite having crushed their political foes by capitalising on the 2014 independence referendum, recognise that their one defining cause isn’t quite enough to maintain that domination. So instead of mentioning independence at every possible opportunity, SNP...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon says critical workers in Scotland can avoid self-isolation under ‘limited’ changes

Workers in critical roles in Scotland will be able to avoid quarantine if they have received two Covid jabs and are tested daily, first minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced.The SNP leader confirmed “limited” changes to self-isolation rules for Scotland to help key industries cope with significant staff shortages, as the country struggles with the so-called “pingdemic” crisis.It follows the UK government’s announcement that firms in 16 sectors – including transport and energy – will be able to apply for special exemptions from self-isolation rules for some staff.Mr Sturgeon said similar changes would be made in Scotland, with critical industries invited to apply...
Public Healthkentlive.news

Plans for new Covid restrictions are 'being drawn up'

There's plans being drawn up to re-introduce coronavirus restrictions as Covid cases continue to soar, it has been reported. According to a report by the Independent, ministers Ministers are reportedly planning to re-introduce Covid restrictions within weeks, the Mirror has reported. A report in the Independent said: "Officials in the...
Economynurseryworld.co.uk

New outdoor nursery group launches in Scotland

Willow Den – a trading subsidiary of Inspiring Scotland, a venture philanthropy organisation - plans to operate settings for children aged three- to- five across Scotland, including in deprived communities. It will open its first nursery in partnership with Spartans Community Food Academy in north Edinburgh next month, which will...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

BoE's Bailey sees deadlock with EU on City of London access

LONDON (Reuters) -Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said on Tuesday he saw no sign that the European Union was prepared to reopen its doors to British financial services exports following the United Kingdom’s departure from the bloc’s single market. More than six months since Brexit largely severed the City...
Public SafetyPosted by
newschain

New Omagh inquiry vital to answer families’ quest for truth, says MP

The British Government should immediately announce a new investigation into the Omagh bombing, the MP for the area has said. Sinn Fein West Tyrone MP Orfhlaith Begley said a High Court judge’s verdict that there are “plausible arguments” there was a “real prospect” of preventing the 1998 Real IRA atrocity will leave further questions for the families of the victims.
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Free public transport and green home schemes needed to tackle climate crisis, says major citizens’ survey

Free public transport and schemes to help people green their homes are among actions recommended by a major new report asking citizens how the UK should get to grips with the climate crisis.People from the South Wales Valleys, Essex, Aberdeenshire and Tees Valley and County Durham offered their views on how the country should reach net-zero emissions by 2050 during a series of panels held over the past 18 months.Their opinions have now been combined to produce a report offering more than 100 recommendations for how the country can tackle the climate crisis in a way that is fair...
Lifestyletravelblog.org

Scotland - Edinburgh and the Lothians

Yay! Greetings from Scotland! I’m afraid this doesn’t add to my country count, I’m still on 81, as I count England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland as one country: the United Kingdom. But I am in Edinburgh, this is my first time in this city, and it also means I have now visited each of the UK’s four capital cities– London, Cardiff, Belfast and Edinburgh, in that order.
AccidentsBBC

Man, woman and boy die in Loch Lomond incident

A man, woman and boy have died after getting into difficulty in Loch Lomond. They are among six water deaths in Scotland this weekend. The 41-year-old man, 29-year-old woman and nine-year-old boy died near Pulpit Rock, Ardlui in Argyll and Bute on Saturday evening. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon called the...
Public HealthBBC

Police crackdown at national parks over anti-social behaviour

Police patrols have been escalated at Scotland's two national parks to tackle increased anti-social behaviour. Officers at Balloch on Loch Lomond said they were clamping down on public drinking, youth disorder and water safety issues. At Cairngorms National Park, extra officers have been sent to the Glenmore area to ensure...

Comments / 0

Community Policy