Iowa teen elected to prestigious national post

educateiowa.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 17-year-old from Hinton is the first student in Iowa named to a prestigious national council in 23 years. Madalyn Fox, who will be a senior this fall at Hinton High School in northwest Iowa, was elected as the vice president of public relations on the National Executive Council for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, known by its acronym as FCCLA. It is the career and technical student organization that is aligned with Family and Consumer Sciences.

educateiowa.gov

