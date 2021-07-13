1 dead in Crescent City shooting

One person was killed and two others injured in an early morning shooting in Crescent City, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office said deputies responded to reports of a shooting about 3 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Gunby Court and Walnut Street in Crescent City. Deputies found three people with gunshot wounds. One person died at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. No additional information was available about the victim.