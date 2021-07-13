PepsiCo blows away earnings forecasts, raises 2021 outlook
PepsiCo’s (PEP) second quarter earnings release is going down easy for investors. The beverage and snacks giant — widely expected by analysts to have a strong quarter as economies globally re-open from the pandemic — blew away forecasts across the board. Total revenue rose 20.5% from a year ago, powered by strong double-digit sales gains in PepsiCo’s North America beverage, Latin America, EU and Africa businesses. Sales rose by 6% each in the Frito Lay North America and Asia Pacific divisions.wmleader.com
