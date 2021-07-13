Cancel
PepsiCo blows away earnings forecasts, raises 2021 outlook

By Shawn Utley
wmleader.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePepsiCo’s (PEP) second quarter earnings release is going down easy for investors. The beverage and snacks giant — widely expected by analysts to have a strong quarter as economies globally re-open from the pandemic — blew away forecasts across the board. Total revenue rose 20.5% from a year ago, powered by strong double-digit sales gains in PepsiCo’s North America beverage, Latin America, EU and Africa businesses. Sales rose by 6% each in the Frito Lay North America and Asia Pacific divisions.

