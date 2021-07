Apple posted monster earnings on Wednesday, reporting $81.43 billion in revenue. The iPhone was a huge driver during the June quarter, with iPhone revenue up nearly 50% year over year. The iPhone accounted for $39.5 billion in revenue for the period. Apple touched on various aspects of its business during the earnings call, not just the iPhone. But it’s not just what Apple said in its remarks on Wednesday that matters most for iPhone fans. Unlike a year ago, Apple did not say the next-gen iPhone will arrive later than usual. So it looks like the iPhone 13 will launch...