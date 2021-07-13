Cancel
Correction to: SFRP2 induces a mesenchymal subtype transition by suppression of SOX2 in glioblastoma

By Min Guo, Kaveh M. Goudarzi, Shiva Abedi, Melanie Pieber, Elin Sjöberg, Jinan Behnan, Xing-Mei Zhang, Robert A. Harris, Jiri Bartek, Mikael S. Lindström, Monica Nistér, Daniel Hägerstrand
 14 days ago

Unfortunately, the second corresponding author was not given in the Original article. The original article has been corrected. Department of Oncology-Pathology, Karolinska Institutet, BioClinicum, Solna, Sweden. Min Guo, Shiva Abedi, Monica Nistér & Daniel Hägerstrand. Department of Radiology, Beijing Tiantan Hospital, Capital Medical University, Beijing, China. Min Guo. Department of...

Study suggests vitamin B12 as a SARS-CoV-2 antiviral

Researchers in the UK and Spain have used a novel drug screening approach to identify compounds that could serve as effective antivirals against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) – the agent that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). The team used a quantum-inspired device in combination with a more...
Sciencespring.org.uk

Lack Of This Vitamin Linked To Brain Damage

Low levels have also been linked to Alzheimer’s disease, as well as cancer and heart disease. A diet low in vitamin D could be causing brain damage, research suggests. Scientists have found that rats fed a diet low in vitamin D have lower cognitive performance. The rats also show damage...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

A Single Drug Could Treat All Coronaviruses

There are all kinds of new announcements made on a daily basis about potential treatments and viable vaccines for the novel coronavirus. Earlier today, we revealed that there’s a possibility that the covid vaccine could be taken as a pill. Check out the latest reports about all this revealed by BBC.
CancerNews-Medical.net

New insights can guide precise personalized hepatocellular carcinoma medicine

A research group led by Prof. PIAO Hailong from the Dalian Institute of Chemical Physics (DICP) of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) identified hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) subtypes with distinctive metabolic phenotypes through bioinformatics and machine learning methods, and elucidated the potential mechanisms based on a metabolite-protein interaction network and multi-omics data.
ScienceEurekAlert

Genetic analysis technique finds missing link between thyroid function and lipid profile

Thyroid hormones are amino acid-based molecules produced by the thyroid gland. Involved in direct or indirect regulation of key metabolic pathways, these molecules play critical roles in the development and normal functioning of the body. The mechanism of how thyroid hormones exert their effect on each other as well as on other metabolic pathways is complex, but a two-way feedback loop is central to their biological activity. Dysregulation of the feedback loop that controls their production affects other biochemical pathways, causing various ailments including those related to the cardiovascular system, liver function, or bone development.
ScienceMedscape News

Mesenchymal Stem Cells in COVID-19

Kamal Kant Sahu, MD; Ahmad Daniyal Siddiqui, MD; Jan Cerny, MD, PhD. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a major setback in both the health and economic sectors across the globe. The scale of the problem is enormous because we still do not have any specific anti-SARS-CoV-2 antiviral agent or vaccine. The human immune system has never been exposed to this novel virus, so the viral interactions with the human immune system are completely naive. New approaches are being studied at various levels, including animal in vitro models and human-based studies, to contain the COVID-19 pandemic as soon as possible. Many drugs are being tested for repurposing, but so far only remdesivir has shown some positive benefits based on preliminary reports, but these results also need further confirmation via ongoing trials. Otherwise, no other agents have shown an impactful response against COVID-19. Recently, research exploring the therapeutic application of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) in critically ill patients suffering from COVID-19 has gained momentum. The patients belonging to this subset are most likely beyond the point where they could benefit from an antiviral therapy because most of their illness at this stage of disease is driven by inflammatory (over)response of the immune system. In this review, we discuss the potential of MSCs as a therapeutic option for patients with COVID-19, based on the encouraging results from the preliminary data showing improved outcomes in the progression of COVID-19 disease.
CancerNature.com

Mutant p53-reactivating compound APR-246 synergizes with asparaginase in inducing growth suppression in acute lymphoblastic leukemia cells

Asparaginase depletes extracellular asparagine in the blood and is an important treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) due to asparagine auxotrophy of ALL blasts. Unfortunately, resistance occurs and has been linked to expression of the enzyme asparagine synthetase (ASNS), which generates asparagine from intracellular sources. Although TP53 is the most frequently mutated gene in cancer overall, TP53 mutations are rare in ALL. However, TP53 mutation is associated with poor therapy response and occurs at higher frequency in relapsed ALL. The mutant p53-reactivating compound APR-246 (Eprenetapopt/PRIMA-1Met) is currently being tested in phase II and III clinical trials in several hematological malignancies with mutant TP53. Here we present CEllular Thermal Shift Assay (CETSA) data indicating that ASNS is a direct or indirect target of APR-246 via the active product methylene quinuclidinone (MQ). Furthermore, combination treatment with asparaginase and APR-246 resulted in synergistic growth suppression in ALL cell lines. Our results thus suggest a potential novel treatment strategy for ALL.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

SARS-CoV-2 interacts with unusual RNA structures in human cells

SARS-CoV-2 The SARS-CoV-2, the virus behind the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, continues to spread across the globe, infecting over 194 million people. The pandemic has claimed more than 4.16 million lives. The SARS-CoV-2 genome contains 14 open reading frames, with ORF1a and ORF1b occupying two-thirds of the genome and encoding...
ScienceNature.com

Publisher Correction: Deletion of the diabetes candidate gene Slc16a13 in mice attenuates diet-induced ectopic lipid accumulation and insulin resistance

Correction to: Communications Biology https://doi.org/10.1038/s42003-021-02279-8, published online 1 July 2021. The original published version of the Article contained an error in the abstract whereby the words “loss of” were inadvertently omitted from the following sentence: “We show that loss of Slc16a13 increases mitochondrial respiration in the liver, leading to reduced hepatic lipid accumulation and increased hepatic insulin sensitivity in high-fat diet fed Slc16a13 knockout mice.” The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the Article.
ScienceNeuroscience News

A Direct Genetic Link to ASD Identified

Summary: Researchers identified a novel, direct link between autism and the SUV39H2 gene. New research from the RIKEN Center for Brain Science (CBS) in Japan shows that a deficit in histone methylation could lead to the development of autism spectrum disorders (ASD). A human variant of the SUV39H2 gene led researchers to examine its absence in mice.
ScienceNature.com

Probiotic supplementation reduces inflammatory profiles but does not prevent oral immune perturbations during SIV infection

HIV/SIV infections lead to massive loss of mucosal CD4 + T cells and breakdown of the epithelial mucosa resulting in severe microbial dysbiosis and chronic immune activation that ultimately drive disease progression. Moreover, disruption of one of the most understudied mucosal environments, the oral cavity, during HIV-induced immunosuppression results in significant microbial and neoplastic co-morbidities and contributes to and predicts distal disease complications. In this study we evaluated the effects of oral probiotic supplementation (PBX), which can stimulate and augment inflammatory or anti-inflammatory pathways, on early SIV infection of rhesus macaques. Our study revealed that similar to the GI mucosae, oral CD4 + T cells were rapidly depleted, and as one of the first comprehensive analyses of the oral microflora in SIV infection, we also observed significant modulation among two genera, Porphyromonas and Actinobacillus, early after infection. Interestingly, although PBX therapy did not substantially protect against oral dysbiosis or ameliorate cell loss, it did somewhat dampen inflammation and T cell activation. Collectively, these data provide one of the most comprehensive evaluations of SIV-induced changes in oral microbiome and CD4 + T cell populations, and also suggest that oral PBX may have some anti-inflammatory properties in lentivirus infections.
Cancerdallassun.com

Identical mutations that cause different types of cancer

Heidelberg [Germany], July 24 (ANI): Cells originating from different organs are differentially susceptible to activating mutations in cancer drivers and the same mutation in precursor cells of the pancreas or the bile duct leads to fundamentally different outcomes, according to a recent study led by an international team of researchers.
ScienceNature.com

A systematic review assessing the existence of pneumothorax-only variants of FLCN. Implications for lifelong surveillance of renal tumours

European Journal of Human Genetics (2021)Cite this article. Individuals with Birt–Hogg–Dubé syndrome (BHDS) may develop fibrofolliculomas, pneumothorax and/or renal cell carcinoma (RCC). Currently, all patients with pathogenic FLCN variants are recommended to have renal surveillance. It has however been suggested that some FLCN variants only cause pneumothorax, which would make surveillance unnecessary in certain cases. This review assesses this possibility. We provide an up-to-date analysis of clinical and genetic features of BHDS. The PUBMED database was systematically searched to find all articles describing patients with pathogenic FLCN variants. The relevant clinical and genetic features of these patients were recorded and analysed. The prevalence of pneumothorax, pulmonary cysts, RCC and characteristic skin lesions in BHDS were 50.9% (n = 1038), 91.9% (n = 720), 22.5% (n = 929) and 47.9% (n = 989), respectively. There was a higher prevalence of pneumothoraces (p < 0.0001) but lower prevalence of dermatological findings (p < 0.0001) in patients from East Asia compared to North America or Europe. Of the 194 pathogenic FLCN variants, 76 could be defined as ‘pneumothorax-only’. Pneumothorax only pathogenic variants (POPVs) were distributed throughout the gene, and there were no statistical differences in variant type. The majority of POPVs (65/76) affected no more than three individuals. Individuals with ‘POPVs’ also tended to be younger (45 vs. 47 years, p < 0.05). Many apparent POPVs in the literature could result from variable expressivity, age-related penetrance and other confounding factors. We therefore recommend that all individuals found to carry a pathogenic FLCN variant be enroled in lifelong surveillance for RCC.
ScienceNature.com

Danshensu alleviates pseudo-typed SARS-CoV-2 induced mouse acute lung inflammation

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) can induce acute inflammatory response like acute lung inflammation (ALI) or acute respiratory distress syndrome, leading to severe progression and mortality. Therapeutics for treatment of SARS-CoV-2-triggered respiratory inflammation are urgent to be discovered. Our previous study shows that Salvianolic acid C potently inhibits SARS-CoV-2 infection. In this study, we investigated the antiviral effects of a Salvia miltiorrhiza compound, Danshensu, in vitro and in vivo, including the mechanism of S protein-mediated virus attachment and entry into target cells. In authentic and pseudo-typed virus assays in vitro, Danshensu displayed a potent antiviral activity against SARS-CoV-2 with EC50 of 0.97 μM, and potently inhibited the entry of SARS-CoV-2 S protein-pseudo-typed virus (SARS-CoV-2 S) into ACE2-overexpressed HEK-293T cells (IC50 = 0.31 μM) and Vero-E6 cell (IC50 = 4.97 μM). Mice received SARS-CoV-2 S via trachea to induce ALI, while the VSV-G treated mice served as controls. The mice were administered Danshensu (25, 50, 100 mg/kg, i.v., once) or Danshensu (25, 50, 100 mg·kg-1·d-1, oral administration, for 7 days) before SARS-CoV-2 S infection. We showed that SARS-CoV-2 S infection induced severe inflammatory cell infiltration, severely damaged lung tissue structure, highly expressed levels of inflammatory cytokines, and activated TLR4 and hyperphosphorylation of the NF-κB p65; the high expression of angiotensinogen (AGT) and low expression of ACE2 at the mRNA level in the lung tissue were also observed. Both oral and intravenous pretreatment with Danshensu dose-dependently alleviated the pathological alterations in mice infected with SARS-CoV-2 S. This study not only establishes a mouse model of pseudo-typed SARS-CoV-2 (SARS-CoV-2 S) induced ALI, but also demonstrates that Danshensu is a potential treatment for COVID-19 patients to inhibit the lung inflammatory response.
ScienceNature.com

Strictly regulated agonist-dependent activation of AMPA-R is the key characteristic of TAK-653 for robust synaptic responses and cognitive improvement

Agonistic profiles of AMPA receptor (AMPA-R) potentiators may be associated with seizure risk and bell-shaped dose-response effects. Here, we report the pharmacological characteristics of a novel AMPA-R potentiator, TAK-653, which exhibits minimal agonistic properties. TAK-653 bound to the ligand binding domain of recombinant AMPA-R in a glutamate-dependent manner. TAK-653 strictly potentiated a glutamate-induced Ca2+ influx in hGluA1i-expressing CHO cells through structural interference at Ser743 in GluA1. In primary neurons, TAK-653 augmented AMPA-induced Ca2+ influx and AMPA-elicited currents via physiological AMPA-R with little agonistic effects. Interestingly, TAK-653 enhanced electrically evoked AMPA-R-mediated EPSPs more potently than AMPA (agonist) or LY451646 (AMPA-R potentiator with a prominent agonistic effect) in brain slices. Moreover, TAK-653 improved cognition for both working memory and recognition memory, while LY451646 did so only for recognition memory, and AMPA did not improve either. These data suggest that the facilitation of phasic AMPA-R activation by physiologically-released glutamate is the key to enhancing synaptic and cognitive functions, and nonselective activation of resting AMPA-Rs may negatively affect this process. Importantly, TAK-653 had a wide safety margin against convulsion; TAK-653 showed a 419-fold (plasma Cmax) and 1017-fold (AUC plasma) margin in rats. These findings provide insight into a therapeutically important aspect of AMPA-R potentiation.
ScienceEurekAlert

Oncotarget: Subtypes of thymic epithelial tumors independent of WHO type

Oncotarget published "Genomic clustering analysis identifies molecular subtypes of thymic epithelial tumors independent of World Health Organization histologic type" which reported that genomic information from 102 evaluable TETs from The Cancer Genome Atlas dataset and from the IU-TAB-1 cell line underwent clustering analysis to identify molecular subtypes of TETs. Six...
CancerNature.com

Oncological and functional outcomes of supratotal resection of IDH1 wild-type glioblastoma based on C-methionine PET: a retrospective, single-center study

The oncological and functional outcomes in glioblastoma (GBM) patients following supratotal resection (SupTR), involving complete resection of contrast-enhancing enhanced (CE) tumors and areas of methionine (Met) uptake on 11C-met positron emission tomography (Met-PET), are unknown. We conducted a retrospective review in newly diagnosed, IDH1 wild-type GBM patients, comparing SupTR with gross total resection (GTR), in which only CE tumor tissue was resected. All patients underwent standard radiotherapy and temozolomide treatment, and were followed for tumor recurrence and overall survival (OS). Among the 30 patients included in this study, 7 underwent SupTR and 23 underwent GTR. Awake craniotomy with cortical and subcortical mapping was more frequently performed in the SupTR group than in the GTR group. During the follow-up period, significantly different patterns of disease progression were observed between groups. Although more than 80% of recurrences were local in the GTR group, all recurrences in the SupTR group were distant. Median OS in the GTR and SupTR groups was 18.5 months (95% confidence interval [CI] 14.2–35.1) and not reached (95% CI 30.5-not estimable), respectively; this difference was statistically significant (p = 0.03 by log-rank test). No postoperative neurocognitive decline was evident in patients who underwent SupTR. Compared to GTR alone, aggressive resection of both CE tumors and areas with Met uptake (SupTR) under awake craniotomy with functional mapping results in a survival benefit associated with better local control and neurocognitive preservation.
CancerNature.com

Neutralizing shapeshifting pericytes enhances glioblastoma therapeutic efficacy

You have full access to this article via your institution. Maraviroc, an FDA-approved therapy, provides a potentially viable treatment option for those diagnosed with glioblastoma harboring a high amount of pericyte support cells. Glioblastoma (GBM) is the most common primary malignant brain tumor, and prognosis remains poor, with a median...
ScienceNature.com

Inflating the role of stromal cells in CD8 T cell memory

Lung fibroblastic stromal cells support inflating memory CD8+ T cells after vaccination with an adenovirus vector through the creation of organized lymphoid structures that support the metabolic fitness of these expanded antigen-specific T cells. As vividly illustrated by the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, the ability to generate safe, potent and flexible vaccines...

