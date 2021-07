In the early morning hours of Dec. 4, 2021, a solar eclipse will plunge the Antarctic Peninsula into momentary darkness, offering the fortunate few who happen to be in the region not one but two rare experiences. Several Antarctic cruise lines are offering special expeditions set to coincide with the event, including Oceanwide Expeditions, Silversea and Abercrombie & Kent, all of which will afford views from the iceberg-studded Weddell Sea, where the eclipse will be best seen in its totality. Demand for Antarctic cruises, before the pandemic, had increased over recent years, and most berths are already booked. But fear not: another Antarctic eclipse is on its way on Dec. 15, 2039. —Aryn Baker.