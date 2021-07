The first season of Loki has officially come to an end, and it featured lots of new characters, including many different "Variant" Lokis. One such Variant is Classic Loki, who was played by Academy Award-nominated actor, Richard E. Grant. The star shined in the penultimate episode, following through with his "glorious purpose" and sacrificing himself to save Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Grant, and we asked what he loved the most about playing Classic Loki and whether or not he was a fan of the character before he joined the series.