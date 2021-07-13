Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Pablo Larraín’s Spencer Set for Venice Premiere as Red Band Trailer for Ema Arrives

By Leonard Pearce
thefilmstage.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePablo Larraín is gearing up for a major second half of 2021. At long last, his dance/relationship drama Ema will arrive next month (more on that later) and the premiere of his Kristen Stewart-led Princess Diana drama Spencer has now been confirmed. Variety reports the drama––which follows Diana as she...

thefilmstage.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pablo Larraín
Person
Sean Harris
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Timothy Spall
Person
Steven Knight
Person
Sally Hawkins
Person
Jonny Greenwood
Person
Kristen Stewart
Person
Nicolas Jaar
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Venice#British Royal Family#Red Band Trailer#Neon#Music Box Films
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Theater & DancePosted by
Rolling Stone

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mariana Di Girolamo Dance to Freedom in ‘EMA’ Trailer

Music Box Films has unveiled a red band trailer for upcoming film, EMA. Starring Mariana Di Girolamo and Gael Garcia Bernal, the Spanish-language film centers on two “artistic free spirits in an experimental dance troupe whose lives are thrown into chaos when their son Polo is involved in a shockingly violent incident.” The synopsis notes, “As her marriage crumbles in the wake of their decision to abandon the child, Ema embarks on an odyssey of liberation and self-discovery as she dances and seduces her way into a daring new life. Centering on the sinuous, electrifying art of reggaeton dance, EMA is an...
Movieswantedinmilan.com

Venice to host world premiere of Princess Diana biopic Spencer

Spencer will screen in competition at 2021 Venice Film Festival. Spencer, the highly anticipated biopic about Princess Diana, will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in September, reports Variety. Pablo Larraín’s drama, starring Kristen Stewart in the lead role, was written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight...
Moviesthefilmstage.com

The Rescue Begins In Intense Trailer for Sundance Winner Sabaya

Few documentaries made an impact at Sundance comparable to Sabaya—it did win their World Cinema Documentary Directing Award, after all. Which surely played no small part in an acquisition from MTV Documentary Films, who will release Hogir Hirori’s picture, about rescue missions for women held captive by ISIS, on July 30. Naturally, a trailer ensues.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: Ryusuke Hamaguchi Delivers Again with Soothing Murakami Epic Drive My Car

It seemed inevitable that Haruki Murakami’s prose would find a way into the films of Ryusuke Hamaguchi. The director returns with Drive My Car, based on Murakami’s novella of the same name—the story of a writer who finds solace in the company of the young woman driving his car. It’s a graceful, aching film that sculpts and stretches Murakami’s story into an enchanting three-hour epic (my, do the minutes fly by) about trauma and mourning, shared solitude, and the possibility of moving on. The narrative also doubles as a lovely ode to the car itself, and the strange ways that people open up when cocooned inside them.
Moviesimdb.com

Pedro Almodóvar’s ‘Parallel Mothers,’ Starring Penélope Cruz, Set to Open Venice Film Festival

With the Cannes Film Festival behind us and Venice ahead, cinema is back in full form. That means a new Pedro Almodóvar film is right around the corner, with the Spanish Oscar winner’s latest, “Parallel Mothers,” set to open the Biennale on September 1. The film is written and directed by Almodóvar, and stars both regular and new collaborators, including Penélope Cruz, Milena Smit, Israel Elejalde, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, plus Julieta Serrano and Rossy De Palma.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Trailer for Dash Shaw’s Sundance Animation Cryptozoo Takes a Wild Trip

In the sea (one might say glut) of contemporary animation—a form that, by its very nature, is most often supported by the ever-watchful eye of major studios—breaths of fresh air are desperately needed. Directed by Dash Shaw, with animation direction from Jane Samborski, the sui generis Cryptozoo truly galvanized us at Sundance, our critic calling it “one of the most gorgeous works of American animation in ages.”
Moviesrue-morgue.com

Neill Blomkamp’s “DEMONIC” Trailer World Premiere

Starring Carly Pope, Chris William Martin, Michael Rogers. IFC Midnight is excited to announce the World Premiere Trailer of Neill Blomkamp’s upcoming horror/sci-fi film DEMONIC! The film uses a patent-pending new method of using volumetric capture (a three-dimensional video technology that turns actors into geometric objects.) The amount of volumetric capture in DEMONIC is the most ever seen in a feature film. See the debut trailer below.
Moviesramascreen.com

Teaser Trailer For OFFICIAL COMPETITION Starring Penelope Cruz and Antonio Banderas

Check out this teaser trailer for “OFFICIAL COMPETITION”, a THE MEDIAPRO STUDIO production directed by MARIANO COHN and GASTÓN DUPRAT (“The Distinguished Citizen”, “My Masterpiece”, “4×4”, “The Man Next Door”) written by the Argentine filmmakers together with Andrés Duprat. The film, in collaboration with RTVE, TV3 and ORANGE ESPAÑA, stars...
Moviescinelinx.com

First Trailer for Pixar’s Turning Red Has Arrived

This morning brings the first official trailer for Pixar’s next animated adventure, from Oscar winning director Domee Shi (Bao): Turning Red. Soon after the release of Luca, Pixar is ready to show us what they have coming next…and it looks pretty hilarious/adorable already:. While the trailer doesn’t give us a...
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Die in a Gunfight Review: A Fast-Paced Ride With Little Substance

From the 2010 edition of the Blacklist to Zac Efron’s schedule, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari’s screenplay for Die in a Gunfight seemed to be getting the fast-track into theaters before seven years of development saw a revolving door of actors and directors changing. It would take almost a decade before cameras started rolling and the person sitting prettiest after the whole ordeal became Collin Schiffli. After two indie films written by frequent collaborator David Dastmalchian, he’s finally got his hands in the Hollywood pie with Lionsgate and a modestly star-studded cast of B-listers to help make his stylistic flourishes look good. And there are a lot of them. Whether or not they work to make this riff on “Romeo and Juliet” a success is beside the point.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: Compartment No. 6 is Richly Realized, Ultimately Uninvolving Finnish Drama

There are few things more aggravating than critics lazily comparing an emerging filmmaker to one of the best-known directors from their country, a shorthand to mask ignorance of cinema from a specific region. For Juho Kuosmanen that means facing various comparisons to Aki Kaurismäki, the best-known Finnish director on the world stage. When announcing that his sophomore feature Compartment No. 6 would be making its bow in the Cannes competition, the festival’s President Thierry Fremaux even reached for the same point of reference.
New York City, NYthefilmstage.com

Cannes Review: The French Dispatch is a Pleasurable Giddy Rush of Wes Anderson Delights

Scope around certain movie sites or Film Twitter and you may find reference to a slated upcoming DC comics adaptation title Justice League Dark—Guillermo del Toro and Doug Liman have been attached, so it’s probably not too embarrassing. The French Dispatch, in a similar naming fashion, could really be title Wes Anderson Dark, or even Wes Anderson After Dark. The film is primarily presented in black-and-white academy ratio; in the occasional color sequences its palette is still a grim, swirling miasma of moonlit tones. And the themes and subject matter couldn’t be accused of indulging anyone’s inner child, wonderful as the likes of Rushmore and Fantastic Mr. Fox remain. Isle of Dogs, flawed and sometimes misguided as it was, provided hints Anderson was growing tired of his patented, semi-cutesy aesthetic fussiness. The French Dispatch pleases as a larger fulfillment of this promise.
Moviesthefilmstage.com

The Film Stage Show Ep. 435 – F9 (with Brett Arnold)

Welcome, one and all, to the latest episode of The Film Stage Show! Today, Brian Roan and Bill Graham are joined by Brett Arnold to discuss Justin Lin’s Cannes Film Festival selection F9. Enter our giveaways, get access to our private Slack channel, and support new episodes by becoming a...
Los Angeles, CADeadline

Billie Eilish Concert Film ‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles’ Set For Disney+ Premiere; Watch The Trailer

Disney+ said on Thursday that the Billie Eilish concert film Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles will premiere on the streaming service globally September 3. The film, directed by Robert Rodriguez and Patrick Osborne, was shot at the Hollywood Bowl with Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic and will feature the Grammy winner performing every song in sequential order for the first time.
Moviescinelinx.com

First Trailer for Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel has Arrived

This morning brings our first trailer for Ridley Scott’s latest historical epic, The Last Duel, which stars Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jodie Comer, and Adam Driver. Few things go together as well as Ridley Scott and historical films. Throw in a great cast, some impressive looking action, and gorgeous all around design and I’m ready to put The Last Duel into my eyeballs.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Funny Red-Band Trailer for John Cena's Raunchy New Comedy VACATION FRIENDS

20th Century Studios has released the first red-band trailer for a new raunchy comedy titled Vacation Friends. The movie stars John Cena and Meredith Hagner as a crazy wild couple who strikes up a friendship on vacation with a straight-laced couple played by Lil Rel Howery and Yvonne Orji. As you’ll see in the trailer, things get super awkward and crazy when the wild couple crashes the wedding of their vacation friends.

Comments / 0

Community Policy