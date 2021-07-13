Pablo Larraín’s Spencer Set for Venice Premiere as Red Band Trailer for Ema Arrives

From the 2010 edition of the Blacklist to Zac Efron’s schedule, Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari’s screenplay for Die in a Gunfight seemed to be getting the fast-track into theaters before seven years of development saw a revolving door of actors and directors changing. It would take almost a decade before cameras started rolling and the person sitting prettiest after the whole ordeal became Collin Schiffli. After two indie films written by frequent collaborator David Dastmalchian, he’s finally got his hands in the Hollywood pie with Lionsgate and a modestly star-studded cast of B-listers to help make his stylistic flourishes look good. And there are a lot of them. Whether or not they work to make this riff on “Romeo and Juliet” a success is beside the point.