Grand Hotel Kronenhof unveils Rochon renovation of its Bel Étage
SWITZERLAND - Grand Hotel Kronenhof in Pontresina has re-opened for the summer season with a contemporary new look to its bel étage, which includes the reception, lobby lounge, bar and reading room. Subtle but luxurious changes have been made by the award-winning French interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon (PYR Design) in order to bring the neo-Baroque Grande Dame (built in 1848) into the 21st century while maintaining key historic elements.www.traveldailynews.com
