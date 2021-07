The punishing heat wave that has baked much of western Canada up to the Arctic and down to the northwestern U.S. is being made more intense by hotter temperatures at night in areas that normally cool down after sunset. Experts say that this is making nights much warmer than the normal daytime temperatures. Simon Donner of the University of British Columbia said the hot nights are like a fingerprint of climate change. “This is exactly a specific sort of prediction that scientists have been making — that we would have warmer nights,” said Donner. The “heat dome” has caused hundreds of deaths and set an all-time heat record for Canada’s west.