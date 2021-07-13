Sabre releases new insights into how airline network planning is adapting for travel industry recovery
SOUTHLAKE, TEXAS – Sabre Corporation, a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, has released an insightful new whitepaper outlining the pioneering new methodologies it is creating to enable its airline partners to create more holistic, accurate network plans as their focus shifts from short-term planning to long-term recovery.www.traveldailynews.com
