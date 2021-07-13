Milan Bergamo’s revolutionary revival
Milan Bergamo Airport is set to welcome the revolutionary new Boeing 737-8200 later this month, with airline partner Ryanair. Tagged the ‘gamechanger’ of aircrafts, the Irish ultra-low-cost carrier will introduce the first of its new fleet at the Italian airport on 20 July. The new variant 737 MAX, boasting larger capacity with 197 seats (vs 189 of the standard 737-800), 40% less noise and 16% less CO2 emissions, will play a crucial role in the regrowth of passenger traffic in the Lombardy region.www.traveldailynews.com
