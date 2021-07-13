Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Milan Bergamo’s revolutionary revival

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilan Bergamo Airport is set to welcome the revolutionary new Boeing 737-8200 later this month, with airline partner Ryanair. Tagged the ‘gamechanger’ of aircrafts, the Irish ultra-low-cost carrier will introduce the first of its new fleet at the Italian airport on 20 July. The new variant 737 MAX, boasting larger capacity with 197 seats (vs 189 of the standard 737-800), 40% less noise and 16% less CO2 emissions, will play a crucial role in the regrowth of passenger traffic in the Lombardy region.

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan#Bergamo#Irish#Italian#Commercial Aviation#Zagreb Ryanair#Olbia#Lufthansa#D Sseldorf#German#Blue Panorama
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ryanair
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Tourism
News Break
World
News Break
Boeing
Country
Netherlands
Related
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

What Is The Difference Between An Airline Base And A Hub?

Budget airline Wizz Air is establishing bases all over Europe- from its (delayed) plan in Cardiff to numerous Italian bases and several around the Balkans. However, some of these bases have just a single aircraft stationed there- something very different from what we might see with legacy carriers and their hubs (which also act as bases). Considering this, let’s take a look at these aviation terms and how they differ.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Etihad Airways offers free chauffeur service to and from Dubai for Economy guests

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, is offering free private airport transfers to and from Dubai for guests travelling in Economy to select destinations. Tickets must be booked by 11 August for travel by 30 September 2021. Travellers will also earn double Etihad Guest Miles on their flight too.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Discover the World announces change in France

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Michele Bernard, who has been Discover the World Director France for 24 years, is retiring from the position as of July 2021. The new incoming Director is Guillaume Arenas. Arenas, who has been with Discover the World since 2005, is the natural successor for Bernard as he...
Worldeturbonews.com

Money talks: London Heathrow wants vaccinated Passengers to travel again

FRAPORT operating Frankfurt Airport, Amsterdam Schiphol are slowly catching up, but London Heathrow remains down. Heathrow management demands to open leisure and business travel to the UK for vaccinated passengers. London Heathrow airport wants vaccinated passengers to fly again through this London hub airport. Heathrow financing remains resilient, in spite...
Aerospace & Defenseroutesonline.com

The first Malta Air's B737-8-200 lands at Milan Bergamo

Milan Bergamo Airport welcomes today Malta Air first ever B737-8200 gamechanger aircraft. Milan Bergamo Airport it's the first base in Ryanair's network to host the brand new Boeing B737-8-200 gamechanger aircraft with the livrey of Malta Air. The new aircraft will carry 197 passengers ( 8 more compared to the...
Worldroutesonline.com

SUMMER 2021: capacity boost on the Milan Bergamo-Tirana route

During summer 2021 the Milan Bergamo BGY - Tirana TIA route is operated by three different carriers ( Air Albania, Albawings and WizzAir ) . To meet the high demand from our area, both Air Albania and WizzAir will increase their presence on the route in the next weeks. From...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Eurowings Discover Prepares For Maiden Flight Tomorrow

The Lufthansa Group’s new subsidiary, Eurowings Discover, is set to launch tomorrow with its inaugural flight to Mombasa. The airline will use an Airbus A330-200 for its first flight before heading on to Zanzibar as a tag flight. The current situation has forced significant change across the Lufthansa Group. May...
Aerospace & Defenseworldairlinenews.com

Eurowings Discover launches operations

Eurowings Discover (Frankfurt) received its AOC on June 16, 2021. Today (July 24) the new airline commenced operations. The first flight flew from Frankfurt (below) to Mombasa and on to Zanzibar. Lufthansa Group issued this statement and photos:. This evening (July 24), Lufthansa Group’s newest airline Eurowings Discover left its...
Lifestyleroutesonline.com

Riga Airport: Weekly Update

This week Riga Airport connects passengers to 86 destinations. RIX Weekly Update! This week Riga Airport connects passengers to 86 destinations, including most significant European air traffic hubs and popular business, recreation and culture destinations in Europe and Asia. Flights are operated by airBaltic, Aeroflot, Finnair, LOT, Lufthansa, Norwegian, Ryanair,...
Aerospace & DefenseTravelPulse

WestJet Expands Codeshare Agreement With KLM

WestJet has announced the evolution of its long-standing codeshare relationship with KLM Royal Dutch Airlines through the placement of its "WS" codeshare on KLM-operated flights. Through the expanded codeshare agreement, guests will now have convenient access via Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport (AMS) to 18 cities across Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy,...
Worldbreakingtravelnews.com

Saint Lucia welcomes return of Heathrow connection

Saint Lucia has added another gateway with the reintroduction of service with British Airways out of London Heathrow (LHR) after more than 30 years. A Boeing 777 touched down on earlier, with a total capacity of 173, most of which are visitors. Out of Gatwick (LGW), Saint Lucia already welcomes...
Aerospace & Defensebreakingtravelnews.com

Aegean Airlines moves into new home at Manchester Airport

Aegean Airlines has become the latest airline to relocate to Manchester Airport’s new-look Terminal 2. Additional cafes and retailers are also opening in the facility as passenger footfall is forecast to increase over the summer. The extension opened to the public on July 14th with Jet2.com and TUI operating from...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
BoardingArea

New Aeroplan partner: Eurowings Discover (4Y), a niche leisure carrier

Are you keeping count? This is the 7th airline partner announcement by Aeroplan, since June 2020. Welcome, Eurowings Discover (IATA code 4Y), the leisure carrier of Lufthansa Group with operating bases in Frankfurt and Munich, Germany. This niche partnership with 4Y will offer a premium leisure experience with lie-flat business class seating, a premium economy cabin, as well as full meal service in all classes. Aeroplan now has more that 40 airline partners in its portfolio, including recent announcements of Etihad, Azul, Vistara, Virgin Australia, Air Dolomiti, and Air Serbia.
UEFATribal Football

Watch: From AC Milan to PSG - Donnarumma's first day in Paris

See Gigio Donnarumma's first day as a Paris Saint Germain player. After his Euro 2020 heroics for title winners Italy, goalkeeper Donnarumma was able to complete his Bosman move to PSG from AC Milan. Here we go behind the scenes with Donnarumma for his first day as a PSG player....
WorldTravelDailyNews.com

Qatar re-opens for fully vaccinated international travellers

The State of Qatar has re-opened its borders to international travellers who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with vaccines that are approved for use by the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar. A new streamlined set of measures designed to make travelling to Qatar as easy as possible, while maintaining the necessary precautions to continue to protect against the spread of COVID-19, has been implemented and is effective immediately.
Aerospace & DefenseTravelDailyNews.com

New flights from Aberdeen International Airport to Bristol Airport take off for the first time

EasyJet is launching the first flight on its new domestic summer route from Aberdeen International Airport to Bristol Airport, providing customers in the north east of Scotland with greater convenient direct connectivity across the UK and more opportunity to reconnect with friends and family or book a long-awaited break to explore more of the UK this summer.
Aerospace & DefenseTravelDailyNews.com

Ryanair announces 2,000 new pilot jobs

Ryanair has now taken delivery of its first Boeing 737-8200 Gamechanger aircraft, which help Ryanair lower costs, cut fuel consumption and lower noise and CO2 emissions. This investment in new aircraft arriving through the recovery phase of the Covid-19 Pandemic deepens Ryanair’s environmental commitment as Europe’s greenest, cleanest major airline and also creates these exciting opportunities for experienced and aspiring pilots to secure the best pilot jobs in aviation. Ryanair Pilots enjoy great pay, industry leading five on, four off rosters, outstanding career development and world class training. As part of Ryanair’s career development initiatives, most Captain vacancies created by these new aircraft deliveries will be filled by internal promotions which creates opportunities for replacement First Officers, and ultimately new cadet pilots who can kickstart their pilot career with Ryanair so they can grow into the next generation of Ryanair’s First Officers and Captains.

Comments / 0

Community Policy