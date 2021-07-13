Swan Hellenic announces new Antarctica and America cruises
NICOSIA, CYPRUS - On Monday the 12th of July 2021, cultural expedition cruise pioneer Swan Hellenic announced ten exciting new itineraries for its 2022 inaugural season in response to Australia and New Zealand’s extension of government restrictions to contain the ongoing pandemic. Ranging from Patagonia and the Antarctic to Mexico, Alaska and the Russian Far East, each will also be a superb introduction to Swan Hellenic’s new purpose-designed 5-star expedition cruise ship SH Minerva, which was recently floated out of her dry dock in Helsinki Shipyard.www.traveldailynews.com
