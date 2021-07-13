Swan Hellenic announces new Antarctica and America cruises

Historic Blakeley State Park in Spanish Fort recently announced several cruises to sail throughout the rest of July. Sunset cruises will be held on July 16 at 7:30 p.m. and July 30 at 7 p.m. The “Mobile Bay and the Eastern Shore Cruise” will be July 17 at 9 a.m.-noon, while the “Delta Discovery Tour” is “a 90-min excursion into the wild and scenic lower reaches of the Mobile-Tensaw Delta—known as the ‘American Amazon.’” It will be held on July 17 at 1 p.m. The “Animal Ambassadors Cruise” will be on July 18 at 11 a.m. and offers a 90-min cruise into the delta. Finally, the “Upper Delta Cruise” will take place on July 24 at 9 a.m. and explore the remote upper reaches of the delta.