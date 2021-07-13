St. Kitts & Nevis reduces restrictions for international air travelers
BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – On Saturday, July 10, 2021, The Prime Minister of St. Kitts & Nevis, Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris announced, effective Monday, July 12, 2021, the Vacation in Place period for fully vaccinated international air travelers is reduced from nine days to three days, with testing on day four and the ability to fully integrate into the Federation upon receipt of a negative test result.www.traveldailynews.com
