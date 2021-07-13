Cancel
65% say their work productivity increased while on a workcation

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVacations come in many different forms, including a workcation, a term to describe working remotely while on vacation. It may seem like working while on vacation defeats the point of a vacation, but studies have shown that a workcation can increase work productivity and decrease stress. VacationRenter surveyed 1k people who have taken a remote vacation, and here’s what they found about workcations:

