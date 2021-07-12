Cancel
Austin, TX

Museum of Ice Cream Arrives in Austin

Cover picture for the articleMuseum of Ice Cream (MOIC) will open an Austin location at The Domain on August 21 with a dozen reimagined and never-before-seen installations that encourage guests to enjoy summer’s favorite treat, but also interact with it. The immersive experience in a dreamy Willy Wonka-esque setting has attracted millions of visitors at other locations, with both locals and tourists rushing to capture their time in an Instagram-friendly wonderland.

