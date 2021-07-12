Museum of Ice Cream Arrives in Austin
Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) will open an Austin location at The Domain on August 21 with a dozen reimagined and never-before-seen installations that encourage guests to enjoy summer’s favorite treat, but also interact with it. The immersive experience in a dreamy Willy Wonka-esque setting has attracted millions of visitors at other locations, with both locals and tourists rushing to capture their time in an Instagram-friendly wonderland.tribeza.com
