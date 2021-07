EasyJet is adding its content to London-based Duffel's platform, which connects airlines to travel sellers via an API capable of accessing New Distribution Capability content. The partnership with Duffel will give EasyJet "an exciting opportunity … to reach new nontraditional and established sellers [while] being able to sell our ancillary products effectively," according to EasyJet distribution and alliances manager Antonio Pascale. EasyJet is the 25th airline to join Duffel's platform; Copa Airlines, Latam and Qatar Airways all recently have joined as well, according to Duffel.