Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

SITA acquires safety line to support sustainable aviation

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA – SITA, the global IT provider for the air transport industry, announced the acquisition of Safety Line S.A.S., the Paris based start-up specializing in digital solutions for aviation safety and efficiency. This acquisition will strengthen SITA’s Digital Day of Operations portfolio, helping airlines drive more efficiencies and fuel savings...

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sita#Aviation Safety#Co2 Emissions#Air France#Fuel Efficiency#Sita#Safety Line S A S#Digital Day Of Operations#Optiflight#Transavia Airlines#Condor#Safety Line#Airsidewatch#Safetycube#Paris Cdg#Airbus Helicopters#Group Adp#Founder Ceo Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Eurowings Discover Prepares For Maiden Flight Tomorrow

The Lufthansa Group’s new subsidiary, Eurowings Discover, is set to launch tomorrow with its inaugural flight to Mombasa. The airline will use an Airbus A330-200 for its first flight before heading on to Zanzibar as a tag flight. The current situation has forced significant change across the Lufthansa Group. May...
IndustryTravelDailyNews.com

ICAO SG urges Africa’s aviation leaders to seize opportunities for safety and security performance improvements, air transport growth, and pandemic recovery

Addressing Africa’s aviation leaders last week, most notably through her opening of the 2021 AFI Aviation Week, ICAO Secretary General Dr. Fang Liu highlighted the tremendous potential future for aviation in Africa that could be achieved through the realization of regional commitments, and underscored the critical role aviation should play in States’ pandemic recovery planning.
Public HealthTravelDailyNews.com

Passengers confident in onboard safety, continue to support mask-wearing

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) reported that based on its latest passenger survey conducted in June, most air travelers are confident about the safety of air travel and support mask-wearing in the near-term. However, a majority are also frustrated with the “hassle factor” around COVID-19 protocols, including confusion and uncertainty about travel rules, testing requirements, and excessive test costs.
Lifestyleworldairlinenews.com

Swiss becomes first commercial airline to fly from Switzerland with sustainable aviation fuel

Swiss International Air Lines made this announcement:. SWISS has established the first-ever end-to-end logistics chain for importing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to Switzerland in collaboration with various partners. This makes SWISS the first commercial airline to use SAF in its scheduled flight operations from Switzerland. Thanks to its highly advanced aircraft such as the A32Xneo family, SWISS’s initial SAF delivery is sufficient to fuel more than 175 flights. SWISS customers can pay full regard to environmental care in their air travels by promoting the use of SAF via the Compensaid program. Subject to further development, including a scaling-up of production, the use of SAF can sustainably reduce carbon emissions.
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Is Too Expensive For Ultra Low Cost Carriers

With the proposed ReFuelEU Aviation blending mandate on the table, the price for Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAFs) is projected to decrease significantly. However, given the current lack of supply and infrastructure, they are still prohibitively expensive for ULCCs such as Wizz Air. Until biofuels become more accessible, the airline is doing its part by operating one of Europe’s youngest fleets.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Tax is not the answer to aviation sustainability, says IATA

GENEVA - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) warned that the reliance on taxation as the solution for cutting aviation emissions in the EU’s ‘Fit for 55’ proposal is counter-productive to the goal of sustainable aviation. EU policy needs to support practical emission reduction measures such as incentives for Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) and modernization of air traffic management.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Aéro Montréal welcomes governments' commitment to support the sustainable recovery of the aerospace industry

MONTRÉAL, July 15, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Aéro Montréal, Québec's aerospace cluster, welcomes major investments confirming the strategic and economic importance of the sector. In a special announcement today, the governments of Québec and Canada provided $685 million to support the development of tomorrow's sustainable aerospace technologies. This funding will...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

Intrepid acquires Darkblade Systems to expand support of IC in cybersecurity

Intrepid Solutions and Services announced it has acquired intelligence solutions firm Darkblade Systems Corp. The acquisition nearly doubles Intrepid’s size and further grows its ability to deliver advanced technology products and services to the IC. Intrepid is a portfolio company of Bluestone Investment Partners. “Welcoming Darkblade Systems into the Intrepid...
BusinessBenzinga

Honeywell, Nexii Form Strategic Alliance To Support Sustainable Building Development

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) and green construction technology company Nexii Building Solutions Inc. entered a strategic alliance to support development of buildings with a reduced environmental impact. Honeywell will be the exclusive building technologies supplier for new buildings constructed by Nexii. Nexii will be using Honeywell Small and Medium...
BusinessTravelDailyNews.com

Element partners with global corporate travel technology company Atriis

Element announced a strategic partnership with Atriis, the technology company that provides robust business travel inventory and booking tools for TMCs and Corporates. This latest partnership will enable Element to provide global innovative solutions developed by Atriis to drive digitalization in the corporate travel space and help Corporates and TMCs to reinvent the way they engage in today’s rapidly changing distribution landscape. Atriis AI powered technologies provide travellers and agents with a unified access to a wide range of inventory: multi-GDS, multi-NDC, Direct Connect, OTAs, rail, car, parking, lounges, and other value-added services. Corporates and TMCs gain an exclusive access to hidden B2B fares over the Atriis integrated Global Marketplace, unlocking new savings tiers.
Aerospace & Defenseverticalmag.com

Metro Aviation continues investment in safety

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 44 seconds. Metro Aviation is constantly looking for new opportunities to maximize safety efforts and recently added an extra layer of safety for pilots flying under Instrument Flight Rules (IFR). Single-Pilot IFR in a helicopter requires high levels of skill, training, and professional aptitude. Metro...
EducationAviation Week

Opinion: Why Teaching Sustainability Is Crucial To Aviation Education

What a difference a year makes. Demand for airline travel has rapidly rebounded since the height of the pandemic. Mechanics, pilots and aviation managers are all in high demand, and once again, the industry faces a personnel shortage. A harbinger of future demand on the talent pipeline is that top...
IndustryAviation Week

SWISS To Fly With Neste-Provided Sustainable Aviation Fuel

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) has become the latest carrier to fly with sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), after teaming up with supplier Neste and setting up a logistics chain to import the fuel to Switzerland. The carrier’s initial delivery of more than 460 tons of SAF will be enough to fuel...
Industryverticalmag.com

Aero Asset strengthens sales support staff

Estimated reading time 2 minutes, 30 seconds. Aero Asset, the global helicopter sales and market intelligence firm, has added Jim Morford as director of Market Research and Holly Gilewski to its Aircraft Sales Support team. Both will be based in the United States. “Both of these staff additions will further...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

JetBlue Expands Use Of Sustainable Aviation Fuel As Part Of Its Strategy To Achieve Net-Zero Carbon Emissions By 2040

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU) has entered into a new relationship with World Energy and World Fuel Services for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). JetBlue's LAX flights using SAF started this month. This increase in the airline's usage of SAF includes 1.5 million gallons of blended SAF a year for at least three years, accounting for approximately five percent of JetBlue's LAX fuel.
Aerospace & DefenseTravelDailyNews.com

Ryanair announces 2,000 new pilot jobs

Ryanair has now taken delivery of its first Boeing 737-8200 Gamechanger aircraft, which help Ryanair lower costs, cut fuel consumption and lower noise and CO2 emissions. This investment in new aircraft arriving through the recovery phase of the Covid-19 Pandemic deepens Ryanair’s environmental commitment as Europe’s greenest, cleanest major airline and also creates these exciting opportunities for experienced and aspiring pilots to secure the best pilot jobs in aviation. Ryanair Pilots enjoy great pay, industry leading five on, four off rosters, outstanding career development and world class training. As part of Ryanair’s career development initiatives, most Captain vacancies created by these new aircraft deliveries will be filled by internal promotions which creates opportunities for replacement First Officers, and ultimately new cadet pilots who can kickstart their pilot career with Ryanair so they can grow into the next generation of Ryanair’s First Officers and Captains.
Aerospace & DefenseLas Vegas Herald

Aerospace Insulation Market to see Stunning Growth with Key Players Dupont, Duracote, Evonik Industries, Evonik Industries

The aircraft insulation can be defined as the process of coating of different parts of aircraft in order to make it soundproof, heat-resistant, and vibration resistant for efficient performance of overall aircraft parts. In the commercial aviation sector, the vendors have already been facing a lot of challenges such as disruption in production due to slowdown in aircraft demand, workers went their homes due to COVID-19, steep drop in passenger traffic, and delay in aircraft deliveries due to disrupted supply chain across the world. The UK aerospace insulation market is expected to grow at a moderate pace during the forecast period, according to the AMA study. Moreover, the increasing demand for fuel-efficient aircraft, the rising awareness for safer operations in aircraft, and the rising demand for military aircraft are expected to be some of the major factors aiding the growth of the market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy