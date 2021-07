WHY IT RATES: Whitaker returns to Miami after serving as a member of the GMCVB team for 17 years. —Janeen Christoff, TravelPulse Senior Writer. The Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) announced today that David Whitaker has been appointed the next President & CEO of the destination marketing organization (DMO) for Greater Miami and Miami Beach. The appointment is a homecoming for Whitaker who served as a member of the GMCVB team for 17 years (1990 – 2007), most recently as the organization’s Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer. Five years prior to that, he served on the executive staff of the United Way of Miami-Dade.