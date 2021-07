The FABEC 2020 performance report has been published, reporting a 56.8% traffic downturn on 2019, revenue losses of more than 2.45 billion euros and major increases in environmental performance. Due to the pandemic, FABEC air navigation service providers (ANSPs) handled less than 2.7 million en-route flights in 2020 compared with 6.2 million in 2019. In response to the unpredictable, fast-changing demand, FABEC ANSPs initiated a series of measures to ensure the skies remained open to support essential medical, cargo, military and repatriation flights. In this unprecedented context, ANSPs continued to deliver safe and efficient air traffic services – even during April when movements fell by 90% against 2019 to an all-time low of 52,526 flights.