Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Ultima Collection announces the launch of an ultra-luxe eco estate in Cannes

By Vicky Karantzavelou
TravelDailyNews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUltima Collection has announced the newest addition to its expanding portfolio, Ultima Cannes Le Grand Jardin, opening in 2022. The only private property on the island of Sainte-Marguerite, Ultima Cannes Le Grand Jardin is a historic, walled private estate that was previously home to royals such as Louis XIV and the world’s elite. Like Ultima Collection’s existing properties across Europe, Le Grand Jardin will feature state-of-the-art décor, facilities and the highest levels of service whilst offering a completely exclusive, secluded and once-in-a-lifetime experience for a group on the Côte d'Azur.

www.traveldailynews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Xiv
Person
Francis Picabia
Person
Picasso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eco#Restaurants#Sculpture Garden#Ultima Collection#French#House#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Economy
Related
Lifestyleoutsidebusinessjournal.com

Liv Launches New Breakaway Collection

NEWBURY PARK, Calif. (July 22, 2021) – Liv, the company dedicated to getting more women on bikes, today introduced its new Breakaway Collection for road cyclists. Featuring performance level gear including a jersey, bib short, socks and cap, the collection pairs with the new Liv Langma Advanced 1 Disc and Liv Rev Pro helmet for riders who want both comfort and efficiency.
Designers & Collectionsgolfmagic.com

Galvin Green LAUNCH second instalment of GAMEDAY collection

Top golf clothing brand Galvin Green have launched the second instalment of their 'Gameday' clothing collection. The leading golf apparel brand has built on its award-winning ‘GameDay’ Part One range with the introduction of a 2021 Part Two collection inspired by the uncompromising precision of computer-generated technologies. Designed for golfers...
ComicsComicBook

Pokemon Launches Special Gardening Collection

Pokemon is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and its popularity is only on the rise. From the anime to the video game and beyond, Pokemon is a beast, and it has enough merchandise to prove it. And for any fan out there with a green thumb, you can bring the magic of Pokemon to your garden bed soon!
ElectronicsantiMUSIC

Epiphone Launches The Slash Collection

Epiphone have officially launched the brand new Epiphone Slash Collection, which joins the Gibson Slash Collection, making fourteen guitars in production. Slash had this to say, "I'm really proud to present this great line up of excellent quality, signature Epiphone guitars, They sound & look fantastic. It's all I could ask for."
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Anatomie to Launch Full Men’s Wear Collection

Before athleisure became the big thing in fashion, Anatomie had identified a niche for elevated performance basics. Now 15 years after launching, the Miami-based women’s brand has quietly created a $25 million business of comfortable everyday essentials with a direct-to-consumer focus and strong wholesale partners that include Neiman Marcus, the Ritz Carlton resorts and golf pro shops including Pebble Beach and Pinehurst.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Robb Report

Saint Laurent Debuted Its Men’s Spring Summer 2022 Collection Inside an Eco-Concious Installation

French fashion house Saint Laurent trotted out more than just brand-new clothes on Wednesday evening. The debut of its Spring-Summer 2022 menswear collection in Venice took place within a new installation by artist Doug Aitken. Titled Green Lens (2021), the temporary structure was commissioned by creative director, Anthony Vaccarello, as a venue to present the runway show. The arched, 10-pronged structure has an exterior made of mirrored aluminum panels. Situated on a former military outpost that has been untouched since the 1960s, Aitken’s installation overlooks the Venetian lagoon.
Internetbuffalonynews.net

Announcing the Launch of the Live Announcer Website

LiveAnnouncer.com Was Created with the Needs of Meeting Planners and Event Producers in Mind. LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 16, 2021 / Tony Pasquale, an award-winning voice talent, is pleased to announce the launch of the new Live Announcer website that will help professionals easily reach and hire him for events.
Designers & Collectionsgolfbusinessnews.com

FootJoy launches Kent Coast Collection

FootJoy has launched a new capsule clothing collection that celebrates rich golf heritage of England’s Kent Coast – home to three neighbouring courses that have hosted The Open Championship. Featuring a jacket, a polo shirt and a cap, each piece is inspired by this year’s host, Royal St George’s Golf...
ArtsTravelDailyNews.com

BEI San Francisco relaunches as Trademark Collection by Wyndham Hotel

SAN FRANCISCO – BEI San Francisco has newly reopened its doors as a Trademark Collection by Wyndham hotel in the heart of San Francisco. One block from the Orpheum Theatre and Bill Graham Civic Center Auditorium, the 396-room hotel puts guests at the nexus of art, entertainment and tech with instant access to the nearby Financial District and Union Square.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Hotel St. Michel adopts BeyondTV GuestCast

CORAL GABLES, FLA. - Hotel Internet Services (HIS), a full-service provider of internet services and solutions for the hospitality industry, has been credited with enhancing the guest entertainment experience at Hotel St. Michel with the implementation of the BeyondTV GuestCast streaming platform. Recognized for its historic building heritage and European-style luxury boutique design, Hotel St. Michel also sets out to provide its guests with the latest in modern amenities which now includes being able to cater to the widespread demand for instantly personalized in-room entertainment service.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Aviation-Event 2021 Tenerife Review

Vicky is the co-founder of TravelDailyNews Media Network where she is the Editor-in Chief. She is also responsible for the daily operation and the financial policy. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Tourism Business Administration from the Technical University of Athens and a Master in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Wales. She has many years of both academic and industrial experience within the travel industry. She has written/edited numerous articles in various tourism magazines.
RetailPosted by
WWD

Veronica Beard Launches Summer Tabletop Collection

Veronica Beard is entering the homeware market with a limited-edition summer tabletop collection. The exclusive capsule, called Boho Vine, is inspired by the joie de vivre of summer life and gathering with friends and family again. It will be sold exclusively at Veronica Beard retail locations and on Veronicabeard.com. It is a onetime offering.
TravelDailyNews.com

Tauzia Hotels launches the integration of loyalty programme and new website

TAUZIA Hotel Management (TAUZIA), a member of The Ascott Limited (Ascott) launches the integration of the My TAUZIA Privilege (MTP) loyalty programme to be part of ASR (Ascott Star Rewards), as well as the new website for the online booking platform on discoverasr.com. In addition, the integration of TAUZIA hotels...
Designers & Collectionssgbonline.com

Asics Launches NFT Footwear Collection

Asics announced that its Sunrise Red NFT Collection will be offered by digital auction starting on July 15. The 189-piece collection includes nine digital footwear products, including the Gel-Lyte III, Gel-Quantum 360, Metaracer models, and a pair of Asics flip-flops and sandals. The nine shoes will be featured in a limited edition release of 20 NFTs per shoe and a Gold Edition release featuring each shoe in a metallic gold color with one NFT per shoe.
LifestyleTravelDailyNews.com

Discover the World announces change in France

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - Michele Bernard, who has been Discover the World Director France for 24 years, is retiring from the position as of July 2021. The new incoming Director is Guillaume Arenas. Arenas, who has been with Discover the World since 2005, is the natural successor for Bernard as he...
Economyfb101.com

Phantom Creek Estates Announces Key Hires

Local non-profits rise to meet the needs of the community during COVID-19 with help from Just Born Quality Confections INDUSTRY NEWS. Phantom Creek Estates, British Columbia’s premier destination winery announces the appointments of Anahita Pouget as director of sales and marketing, Amy Richards as director of farming, and Kea Mueller as wine club manager. Following its debut in June 2020, the winery has garnered much acclaim for its iconic design, state-of-the-art cellars and its flagship wines that have been awarded multiple 94+ points by the region’s top critics. Most recently all the Estate’s vineyards attained organic certification and The Restaurant at Phantom Creek debuted with an elevated food and beverage program.
Owen County, INSpencer Evening World

OCPL announces new digital collection

Owen County Public Library is proud to announce that there is a brand new digital collection of eBook and audiobook titles now available via the library website: www.owenlib.org. The request for more downloadable content, especially audiobooks had been one of our most frequent requests in the past few years. To...
Home & GardenTravelDailyNews.com

Grand Hotel Kronenhof unveils Rochon renovation of its Bel Étage

SWITZERLAND - Grand Hotel Kronenhof in Pontresina has re-opened for the summer season with a contemporary new look to its bel étage, which includes the reception, lobby lounge, bar and reading room. Subtle but luxurious changes have been made by the award-winning French interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon (PYR Design) in order to bring the neo-Baroque Grande Dame (built in 1848) into the 21st century while maintaining key historic elements.

Comments / 0

Community Policy