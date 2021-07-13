Ultima Collection announces the launch of an ultra-luxe eco estate in Cannes
Ultima Collection has announced the newest addition to its expanding portfolio, Ultima Cannes Le Grand Jardin, opening in 2022. The only private property on the island of Sainte-Marguerite, Ultima Cannes Le Grand Jardin is a historic, walled private estate that was previously home to royals such as Louis XIV and the world’s elite. Like Ultima Collection’s existing properties across Europe, Le Grand Jardin will feature state-of-the-art décor, facilities and the highest levels of service whilst offering a completely exclusive, secluded and once-in-a-lifetime experience for a group on the Côte d'Azur.www.traveldailynews.com
