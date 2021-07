At last, clubbing has returned – though with some huge caveats. The government removed all Covid regulations on Monday – but in their place are “guidelines” putting all responsibility on businesses and individuals to ensure their own protection. Infections are rising, especially among still-unvaccinated younger people, and while mandatory vaccine certificates are being introduced for crowded venues like clubs, that won’t be the case until September. Not only are young people more likely to be clubbers, they are more likely to work in hospitality, too. Some people find it impossible to see how clubs can functionally reopen: clinical virologist Dr Julian Tang of the University of Leicester says: “I don’t think there is any really safe way to do this … if all restrictions are lifted.”