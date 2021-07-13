Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ulises Arvayo

bizjournals
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUlises Arvayo joins Burns & McDonnell as a senior electrical engineer in the mining group. He brings with him over 10 years of experience. Arvayo has worked at nine mining sites in both the US and South America, including mines run by Asarco, Oceana Gold, and Grupo Mexico. His experience as an engineer/field superintendent and bilingual proficiency in Spanish will bring a skillset that will help Burns & McDonnell mining operations expand into other regions.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#South America#Burns Mcdonnell#Asarco#Oceana Gold#Grupo Mexico#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Gold
Place
South Ameriica
Country
Spain
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Mexico will send two ships with food, medicine and oxygen to Cuba

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, reported this Monday that his country will send two ships with humanitarian aid to Cuba. “From the heroic Veracruz (on the coast of the Gulf of Mexico), which has such a historical relationship with Havana and Cuba, two ships of the Mexican Navy are going to leave with oxygen and food, medicine,” said the president.
Industrydallassun.com

World markets worry as Argentina cuts grain shipments by 25%

Ships leaving the Argentine grain hub of Rosario on the Parana River are having to reduce cargoes by 25% due to very low water levels. The head of the local ports chamber said on Friday that there is no relief in sight, as the area is expected to remain dry for months.
AgricultureAgriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Brazil's JBS imports 30 shiploads of corn from Argentina

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - The world's largest meatpacker JBS SA has imported 30 ship loads of corn into Brazil from Argentina after a drought and an ill-timed frost caused crop failure in its home market, according to a statement sent to Reuters. JBS, which did not provide an...
Metal Miningmining.com

Osisko secures gold from Eldorado’s project in Brazil

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSX: OR) has agreed to as much as a 2.75% net smelter return royalty on a Brazilian gold project operated by Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO)(TSX: ELD) from Sailfish Royalty in a $10 million cash deal. Tocantinzinho is a permitted and construction-ready gold project located in Brazil’s Para...
Energy Industrymining.com

Implats Zimbabwe unit plans 185 MW solar power plants

Impala Platinum Holdings Zimbabwe unit Zimplats plans to build two solar power plants with a generation capacity of 185 megawatts to power its operations, the country’s energy regulator said on Monday. The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority said Zimplats, the biggest platinum group metals producer in Zimbabwe applied to build a...
Marketsmining.com

La Mancha launches $1.4 billion gold mining fund

La Mancha Holdings, owned by Egyptian billionaire Naguib Sawiris, has unveiled a $1.4 billion fund to hold the magnate’s gold mining investments and pursue new opportunities in the sector. The vehicle, named La Mancha Fund SCSp, is open to new investors and will also invest in battery metals needed for...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Egypt, Barrick Gold sign 4 contracts for gold exploration

CAIRO, July 27 (Reuters) - Egypt has signed four contracts with Barrick Gold (ABX.TO) for gold exploration in the country's Eastern Desert, the ministry of petroleum and mineral resources said on Tuesday. The company, based in Toronto, will search for gold in 19 blocks in the Eastern Desert, with a...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Soma Gold Announces That the Fenix Portal at Cordero Mine Has Reached the Vein at Level 2

The Atena Portal accessing level 2 at the Southern end of the Cordero Mine is scheduled to be completed by September 2021. VANCOUVER, BC, July 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Soma Gold Corp. (TSXV: SOMA) (WKN: A2P4DU) (OTC: SMAGF) (the "Company" or "Soma") is pleased to announce that the construction of the Fenix Portal, accessing the Cordero mine, has reached Level 2, encountering the vein as expected and allowing the beginning of mining operations. Additional development work is needed to drift along Level 2 to allow access to the stopes and commence full mining operations. During this step, the mineralized rock will be extracted and processed. This development work will be completed in August 2021. The Fenix portal will also intersect the vein at Level 3. Level 3 is 310 meters away and is expected to be completed in September 2021. The Atena Portal will also access Level 2 at the opposite end of the deposit and is presently only 90 meters from the vein. As development and mining continue, the two portals will be connected underground. Full production of 400 TPD is expected to be achieved by the end of 2021.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Mexican Archaeologists Forced to Bury an Unusual Discovery Made in Old Aztec Capital

In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico have announced they plan to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part of the Albarradón de Ecatepec: a flood-control system of dikes and waterways constructed to protect the historical city of Tenochtitlan from rising waters. Tenochtitlan, widely viewed as the capital of the Aztec Empire, featured numerous dam systems to prevent flooding from torrential rains, but Spanish conquistadors failed at first to...
Agriculturemarketresearchtelecast.com

The richest state in Brazil dries up

“If I step on it, is it going to bite me?” Asks, curious, little Rafael, 3 years old. Her mother, Graziela Reinolde, 37, says no. “It’s dead, leave it there,” she says, looking at the dried carcass of the crab that catches her son’s attention. Around him, many things also seem dead. Like the weir on the small rural farm that the family rents, where the cracked earth now houses the remains of fish that have long had nowhere to swim. Or part of the orange grove on which they live, but whose dehydrated leaves are closed in an attempt to conserve the little moisture that still remains. In the rural area of ​​Estrela D’Oeste, in the northwest of the state of São Paulo, it has not rained for months. “It is the worst drought I have seen in my more than 30 years of life in the countryside,” says Patriarch Antônio Reinolde, 43, the third generation of his family who dedicates himself to the land.
Energy Industrydallassun.com

AmmPower Corp. Signs MOU to Provide Green Ammonia Energy Solutions to Porto Central in Brazil, Brazil's Newest Deep-Water Port, Located in the South of State of Espirito Santo Near State Border With Rio de Janeiro

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / AmmPower Corp. (CSE:AMMP)(OTCQB:AMMPF)(FSE:601A) (the 'Company' or 'AmmPower') is pleased to announce that is has entered into an MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Porto Central, located in the State of Espírito Santo, near the state border with Rio de Janeiro, in Brazil, for the development of a green ammonia production facility, storage and distribution. Porto Central is being developed as a new deep-water multipurpose industrial port complex, with access to highways, future railways, and other infrastructure. Currently in development, Porto Central will accommodate different types of terminals and industries that will efficiently serve strategic economic sectors, such as oil & gas, energy generation, offshore support, agriculture, mining, container, general cargo and industries, serving an extensive hinterland in Brazil, as well as enable shipping routes around the world.
Metal MiningShareCast

Anglo American Platinum H1 shines on higher prices

The precious metals miner, majority owned by Anglo American, said headline earnings of 46.4 billion rand (£2.26bn) in the six months to June 30, up from ZAR 6.9bn a year ago. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization increased to a record ZAR 63.3bn from ZAR 13.1bn as the dollar-denominated basket price per ounce sold jumped 47% year-on-year, and production rose 28%.
IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Record profits and blockbuster dividends: Here come the miners

Each of the group of five majors which includes Glencore, Anglo American and Vale SA are expected to report their biggest-ever earnings for the six months through June. Two biggest mininf firms, Rio and larger rival BHP have already been funneling record returns to shareholders. Iron ore has been a...
Designbizjournals

40 Under 40: Tamon George

From the depths of the pandemic, Tamon George knew people needed to be uplifted. Along with Gary Williams Jr. — his co-founder at D.C.-based Creative Theory Agency and fellow 40 Under 40 honoree — he envisioned and executed their “R Mural Project,” with the word “resilience” rendered multiple times in bold, bright colors on a section of wall on Sixth Street NE in the Union Market area. The goal was to create an art installation that would both inspire and, through a corresponding website, provide a pool of resources and inspiring stories to help those most impacted by Covid-19.
Petsbizjournals

Krishna Walker

In June 2020, amid the global pandemic, Krishna Walker became general counsel for CareVet, a rapidly growing veterinary practice management group with facilities throughout the United States. In just one short year, Walker has completed numerous acquisitions, assisting CareVet in supporting veterinary practices in more than 25 U.S. states. Since...
Career Development & Advicebizjournals

6 ways to build diversity into workplace culture

Building a diverse team can be fundamental to creating the solutions and strategies that clients and customers need to accomplish their goals. How you build diversity into workplace culture will be different for different organizations based on industry, location, size, corporate age and more. Following are six ways leaders can help create an environment where diversity, equity, and inclusion are top of mind.

Comments / 0

Community Policy