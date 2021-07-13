Ulises Arvayo
Ulises Arvayo joins Burns & McDonnell as a senior electrical engineer in the mining group. He brings with him over 10 years of experience. Arvayo has worked at nine mining sites in both the US and South America, including mines run by Asarco, Oceana Gold, and Grupo Mexico. His experience as an engineer/field superintendent and bilingual proficiency in Spanish will bring a skillset that will help Burns & McDonnell mining operations expand into other regions.www.bizjournals.com
Comments / 0