MCU Star Zendaya Breaks Silence on Controversy Surrounding Lola Bunny's Sexualization

Zendaya loves her ‘Spider-Man’ family. In a new interview, the actress gushed over working with her fellow Marvel co-stars — including rumored boyfriend Tom Holland. Zendaya, 24, got more than she could’ve ever bargained for when she joined the Spider-Man films. In a July 9 interview with E!’s Daily Pop, the actress spoke highly about her experience filming Spider-Man: No Way Home, the upcoming third installment in the blockbuster film franchise, alongside co-stars Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, Laura Harrier, and more. “We were just absorbing and taking the time to enjoy the moment, being with each other and being so grateful for that experience,” Zendaya said. “When we did the first movie, I was 19. It’s been pretty special to have grown up together.”