Howden says strong trading beats expectations

By Sean Farrell
ShareCast
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGroup revenue was almost £785m in the six months to the end of June compared with £465m a year earlier and £653m two years earlier, the kitchen maker said. UK depot revenue was about £764m - up 19.8% from 2019 and 15.3% on a same-depot basis. Howden said this pattern had continued and it was cautiously optimistic about the outlook. The FTSE 250 group said it expected annual pretax profit of about £300m - up from £185.3m in 2020 and £260.7m in 2019.

