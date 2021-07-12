Cancel
Turn-Based RPG Reverie Knights Tactics Coming To Nintendo Switch

By Alex Seedhouse
Nintendo Insider
 15 days ago

1C Entertainment and 40 Giants Entertainment have revealed that Reverie Knights Tactics is in development for Nintendo Switch. In this story-driven tactical RPG, you will set out on an expedition to find the long-lost elven city Lennorien to save those that you lost. That will see you lead your party of heroes, who each has their own special abilities and skills, as you fight back against the goblin menace that has spread terror across the continent.

#Nintendo Eshop#1c Entertainment#Giants Entertainment#Reverie Knights Tactics
