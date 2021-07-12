Turn-Based RPG Reverie Knights Tactics Coming To Nintendo Switch

Lotus Reverie: First Nexus, the new visual novel style video game by No lobre, is now available on Nintendo Switch after passing through other platforms such as PC (Steam) and consoles PlayStation Y Xbox. Thus, this new narrative adventure with touches of strategy invites us to manage the very end of the world through time and the relationships between a very particular group of survivors. The story is starring Five, a young woman with no memories who wakes up at the gates of a mysterious castle where several survivors of a cataclysm are staying.