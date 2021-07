Dear Dog Owner...I haven't been able to stop thinking of you. It was around 4 on the morning of Sunday, July 4th. Yes. A holiday early in the morning and we were both at the Portland Veterinary Emergency and Specialty Care on Warren Avenue in Portland. I was there because my dog Casco had a UTI. Not a true emergency, but heading into a holiday I knew she needed medication and couldn't wait. As with people emergency rooms, this was a busy night, and waiting was on the agenda. I knew that going in and was fine with it.